D-backs Ryne Nelson to 15-Day IL Due to Shoulder Inflammation
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered yet another injury blow as announced by manager Torey Lovullo during his pre-game press conference. Right-hand starter Ryne Nelson has been placed on the 15-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation.
In a corresponding move, left-hand reliever Brandon Hughes has been selected from Triple-A Reno. Catcher Andrew Knizner has been designated for assignment.
Nelson first reported feeling some discomfort during his throwing program on Friday. He had an MRI Saturday that revealed the inflammation. "I think it's just the collective amount of innings, the workload, so we're going to pull him back, and remain optimistic and hopeful that he can return on the 16th day."
The move is retroactive to September 11th, as his last outing was September 8th against the Astros. Nelson is eligible to to be activated on September 27th if he only needs the minimum 15 days to recover. In the meantime he's able to continue doing range of motion exercises and even continued his throwing program on Saturday according to Lovullo.
Nelson has thrown a 147.2 innings in MLB this year. He threw 171 innings in 2023 across MLB, the Minors, and the Postseason.
The team had already rearranged their rotation to give both Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt an extra day or two of rest, but that move was not related to this injury, as Lovullo just became aware of the issue on Friday.
During the outing against the Astros on Sunday Night Baseball, Nelson appeared to be throwing especially hard, with his fastball topping out over 99 MPH n the early going. Asked if Nelson might have been overthrowing during that start, Lovullo said that might have been the case.
"I think maybe he was amped up and he was getting after it, and I think maybe the shoulder got a little fatigued." Lovullo said. Diamondbacks pitchers had been struggling to set the tone in the early innings with the fastball in recent games, and Nelson might have been responding to that.
Nelson is 10-6, with a 4.33 ERA in 2024. Since the calendar flipped to July, however, Nelson has been the team's best starter. In 13 games since July 2nd he's pitched 79.2 innings, posting a 3.16 ERA and a 3.17 FIP to back it up. His personal record in this stretch is 5-0, and the team is 10-3 in those games.
Lovullo hinted strongly that Jordan Montgomery will fill in for Nelson while he's out. Merrill Kelly is scheduled to start on Monday in Colorado, and Nelson was to pitch Tuesday. If Kelly, who has been dealing with hamstring cramps, is able to make his scheduled start, the likelihood then is that Montgomery will slot in behind Kelly and pitch Tuesday.
Hughes has been up with the D-backs a couple of times this year, and has a 10.29 ERA in 14 innings. He's pitched very well for the Reno Aces however, pitching to a 2.03 ERA in 48.2 innings of work. He's struck out 50 batters.