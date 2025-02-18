D-backs Utility Man Speaks on New Ball Club, Infield Opportunities
An under the radar addition by the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter was utility man Garrett Hampson. The 30 year old long time division rival now has a chance to earn significant playing time as a flexible bench option.
Hampson spoke with Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers on Tuesday morning at Salt River Fields.
"Talking to the staff and the front office this offseason it just felt like a good fit" said Hampson when asked about his thoughts on the team. "They really take pride in being able to play defense and run the bases really well."
In 2024 the utility man appeared in 113 games for a Royals team that pushed to the ALDS. His offense didn't stand out, with a 63 OPS+, a .300 slugging percentage and no home runs. He did, however, put up incredible numbers defensively.
According to Baseball Savant, Hampson ranked in the 93rd percentile in defensive range, and put up an excellent +7 Fielding Run Value.
He was also very productive on the basepaths, with a 99th percentile sprint speed, he resembled D-backs outfielder Jake McCarthy's running production.
Still, he only stole 7 bases, due largely to a low .275 OBP. While he was able to damage teams with his legs when he reached base, he simply wasn't making it often enough.
The Diamondbacks found themselves in search of a utility man this winter as Kevin Newman, the club's solution to that need in 2024, departed for the Angels.
Primarily the team needs an option who can play shortstop behind Arizona's newly extended star Geraldo Perdomo, something that Hampson is ready to take on.
"I am definitely trying to get as many [reps] as I can in spring training, and show that I can play that position. It's one of my favorite positions so I have no problem doing that," Hampson told Sommers.
The speedster is not unfamiliar with Arizona's clubhouse. He was a long-time rival with the Rockies, spending 5 years with Colorado between 2018 and 2022.
Throughout his time in the league, he not only spent time with current D-backs DH Randal Grichuk in Colorado but would eventually also cross paths with potential closer option A.J. Puk with Miami.
The backup infielder spot is a heavily contested position in the Diamondbacks' camp. Still, Hampson is ready to compete and get as many opportunities as he can.
"I take pride in being that guy who can kind of move around the diamond and bring that flexibility to a ball club," said Hampson.
"So I really work hard on being able to be available at those positions. You know, I take pride in it. So I'm just trying to get better every day, get all the reps I can, and all those spots. It's something that I enjoy."