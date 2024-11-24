D-backs Yu-Min Lin Leads Chinese Taipei to Victory Over Japan in WSBC Final
In front of a packed Tokyo Dome crowd, Chinese Taipei upset Samurai Japan in the WSBC Premier 12 Gold Medal game. It was an historic and emotional 4-0 victory for the Taiwanese National team, officially known as Chinese Taipei.
The tournament brought together the top 12 National teams in the sport, with games played in Taiwan, Japan, and Mexico. For Taiwan this victory represents the pinnacle and highest achievement in the country's baseball history. The David and Goliath moment could not have happened without strong contributions from Arizona Diamondbacks prospects both current and former.
D-backs top pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin set the tone by tossing four shutout innings against the juggernaut Japanese squad, winners of 27 straight games. Needing 69 pitches to record 12 outs, he allowed just one, hit, walked two, and struck out three batters. Lin received some excellent outfield defense in support.
Former Diamondbacks catching prospect Lyle Lin, (Chia Cheng Lin) broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning. For Lin it was a moment of triumph after a season of disappointment that ended with him becoming a minor league free agent just this month
Team Captain Chieh Hsien Chen followed Lin's homer with a three-run blast, providing Chinese Taipei with all the cushion they would need. Chen hit .625 for the tournament, with a 1.617 OPS.
Another former Diamondbacks pitching prospect, Kai-Wei Lin, came on in the bottom of the ninth to record the final three outs. The game ended in thrilling fashion on a line drive double play to first base.
Following the victory, an emotional Captain Chen was seen squatting on the field, tears of joy and pride streaming down his face. Yu-Min Lin's face was beaming with pride as he hugged his teammates and lifted his arms high in celebration.
Typifying the class of the event, The Japanese team came out from the dugout and bowed to their opponent, and to the fans in the stadium. Chinese Taipei did the same, bowing in respect to the Japanese team.
Joyous celebration broke out all over Taiwan. Fans throughout the island nation 90 miles off the coast of China had been gathered at public squares, venues, and stadiums, with virtually every eyeball in the country focused on the event. The level of national pride this victory provides cannot be overstated.
For Lin and the rest of his countrymen this victory will go down in the annals of Taiwanese baseball as the greatest triumph imaginable. Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI congratulate Chinese Taipei and all of Taiwan on their well deserved victory.