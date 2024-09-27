DBACKS.TV Made Free for Final Series of the Year
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Friday morning that DBACKS.TV would be made free for the final series of the regular season.
This series is without a doubt the most crucial of the year, and will decide the playoff fate of the D-backs. They could secure a Wild Card berth, or miss the playoffs entirely, and it all comes down to this matchup with the Padres. Now fans all across the state can watch along from home, including those without a subscription.
When fans go to sign up to DBACKS.TV they will be greeted by the above message. Fans in the local Arizona area can watch games from September 27th-29th completely free on DBACKS.TV, with no blackouts. Fans also do not need to sign up with a credit card to accept this offer.
As has been alluded to throughout, this offer sadly does not apply to fans who are not within Arizona. This deal applies to fans who are within the Diamondbacks' blackout territory and for your specific case, go to DBACKS.TV and check if it applies to you.
Games
The Diamondbacks' final series of the year opens on Friday the 27th of September. Game times for the series are as follows:
*All times are Phoenix local time*