Diamondbacks Acquire Josh Naylor for Slade Cecconi and a Draft Pick
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor. They are sending right-hander Slade Cecconi and a Competitive Balance Round B dfraft pick back to the Guardians.
Naylor is a 27 year old left-handed hitter coming off a career year in 2024 in which he blasted 31 homers and drove in 108 runs. He batted .243/.320/.456 with a .776 OPS, or 118 OPS+. For his career he's hit .262 with a .767 OPS, or 112 OPS+.
Naylor was identified by Alex D'Agostino as a potential trade target to fill the space left by the departure of free agent Christian Walker who signed with the Houston Astros on Friday.
Naylor is arbitration eligible for 2025, and is estimated earn $12 million. Unless the Diamondbacks offer him an extension, he will be a free agent during 2025-26.
Cecconi made his rookie debut with the Diamondbacks in 2023, and over the past two seasons appeared in 27 games, making 17 starts. He posted a 6.60 ERA and a 4.85 FIP in 104 innings. He had an excellent strikeout to walk ratio of 84-21, but allowed 20 homers.
The big right-hander has potential, but is in need of a reliable third breaking pitch to remain a starting pitcher.
Stay tuned with Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for more reaction from General Manager Mike Hazen later this evening.