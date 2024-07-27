Diamondbacks DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever Thyago Vieira
Fresh off their recent acquisition of left-handed high-leverage relief pitcher A.J. Puk from the Miami Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks have designated right-hander Thyago Vieira for assignment to free up a space on the 26-man roster.
Vieria, 31, had spent time with both the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles in 2024, pitching to an ERA well north of 5.00 before being claimed off waivers by the D-backs.
But the Brazilian-born Vieira was able to find a bit of a groove with Arizona. Although sporadically used, and only appearing in 11 games for the D-backs, Vieira pitched to a 2.87 ERA in his time in Phoenix, striking out 14 over 15 2/3 innings.
Vieira was a bit wild, with nine walks issued over those 11 appearances, but became a useful bullpen arm for low-leverage situations, helping keep some of Arizona's top relievers fresh, and providing a bit of electricity, even in low-intensity moments.
Vieira's sinker/four-seam combo regularly hit the 97-98 MPH range, and he was certainly able to keep batters uncomfortable with his power arsenal. Unfortunately, said arsenal didn't translate over to the command department, with a high number of walks and low chase rate.
He's been hit hard throughout the majority of his career, but he was able to strand 81.4% of runners in his time with Arizona. He allowed a .196/.303/.375 slash against him in the Valley, with the main issue being his 13.6% walk rate, translating to a well below-average 5.2 BB/9.
The move will mark the third time Vieira has been designated for assignment on the season, clearing the way for A.J. Puk to join the 40-man and 26-man roster.
Puk reported to the team today, and be active for tonight's game.