Diamondbacks Draft Son of Former Franchise Legend
The Arizona Diamondbacks, with the 303rd pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, selected shortstop Brady Counsell out of the University of Kansas in the 10th round.
Counsell, 22, is the son of former Diamondbacks World Series champion and current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.
Right-handed hitting Brady Counsell spent three seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas for his senior year. He hit to a .259/.378/.473 slash and a .851 OPS with 12 homers in 2025.
He won the NCAA DI Gold Glove Award at third base this past season, playing a variety of infield positions and some occasional outfield, although he was drafted as a shortstop.
He projects best at second base, or perhaps even left field, but still has a chance to stick at shortstop, depending on his development course.
His father, Craig Counsell, was one of the initial cornerstones of the early-2000s Diamondbacks team. He was an integral member of the 2001 World Series-winning club, serving an infield utility role and hitting to a .284 average in his first three seasons with the D-backs.
Craig Counsell saw a career revival in his first year with Arizona, hitting .316 in the 2000 season. He spent six of his impressive 16 major league seasons in two separate stints with the D-backs.
After his playing career ended, he served as the Milwaukee Brewers' manager, before heading to Chicago to manage the Cubs in 2025.
Now, his son will join his father's former organization. Arizona has taken three shortstops in this draft, including first-rounder Kayson Cunningham.
