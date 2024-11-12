Diamondbacks Hire Brian Kaplan as Pitching Coach
The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent out the following release, announcing the hire of Brian Kaplan as their new pitching coach:
Spent the previous 3 seasons (2022-24) as the Phillies’ Assistant Pitching Coach and Director of Pitching, where he oversaw pitching development with the Major League club as well as throughout the organization, integrating multiple groups within player development (strength and conditioning, athletic training, etc.) to create individualized plans for success.
From 2022-24, Phillies’ pitchers led the Majors with a combined 69.0 fWAR (ahead of the Braves’ 61.9 fWAR).
In 2024, Phillies’ starting pitchers ranked among the NL in BB/9.0 IP (1st, 2.49), groundball pct. (1st, 47.6), fWAR (2nd, 16.0), innings (2nd, 903.0), ERA (3rd, 3.81) and K/9.0 IP (5th, 8.48).
In 2024, Phillies’ relievers ranked among the NL in K/9.0 IP (3rd, 9.71), fWAR (4th, 5.8) and ERA (7th, 3.94).
Was part of the NL coaching staff at the 2023 All-Star Game.
From 2019-21, served as an integrative baseball performance consultant with the Phillies.
Co-founder of Cressey Sports Performance (Fla.), a highly regarded training facility for professional baseball players, including pitchers Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber and Devin Williams.
Pitched at the University of Notre Dame (2000-01) and Santa Fe College (2001-02).
Resides in Jupiter, Fla.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondback ON SI for further updates as we'll be speaking with Kaplan and manager Torey Lovullo later today.