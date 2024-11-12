Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Hire Brian Kaplan as Pitching Coach

Brian Kaplan will replace Brent Strom as the Diamondbacks' pitching coach for 2025

Jack Sommers

Feb 23, 2023; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies assistant pitching coach/director of pitching development Brian Kaplan (93) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2023; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies assistant pitching coach/director of pitching development Brian Kaplan (93) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent out the following release, announcing the hire of Brian Kaplan as their new pitching coach:

Spent the previous 3 seasons (2022-24) as the Phillies’ Assistant Pitching Coach and Director of Pitching, where he oversaw pitching development with the Major League club as well as throughout the organization, integrating multiple groups within player development (strength and conditioning, athletic training, etc.) to create individualized plans for success.


From 2022-24, Phillies’ pitchers led the Majors with a combined 69.0 fWAR (ahead of the Braves’ 61.9 fWAR).


In 2024, Phillies’ starting pitchers ranked among the NL in BB/9.0 IP (1st, 2.49), groundball pct. (1st, 47.6), fWAR (2nd, 16.0), innings (2nd, 903.0), ERA (3rd, 3.81) and K/9.0 IP (5th, 8.48).


In 2024, Phillies’ relievers ranked among the NL in K/9.0 IP (3rd, 9.71), fWAR (4th, 5.8) and ERA (7th, 3.94).


Was part of the NL coaching staff at the 2023 All-Star Game.


From 2019-21, served as an integrative baseball performance consultant with the Phillies.
Co-founder of Cressey Sports Performance (Fla.), a highly regarded training facility for professional baseball players, including pitchers Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber and Devin Williams.


Pitched at the University of Notre Dame (2000-01) and Santa Fe College (2001-02).
Resides in Jupiter, Fla.

Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondback ON SI for further updates as we'll be speaking with Kaplan and manager Torey Lovullo later today.

Published
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News