D-backs Manager to be Honored by Italian American Foundation
According to a press release from Arizona Diamondbacks communications, manager Torey Lovullo will be honored Saturday, February 1 by the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF).
The event will take place at the Caesars Republic Scottsdale hotel, honoring Lovullo, among others. It will be a formal, black-tie event, beginning with cocktails at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and award presentation at 7:00 p.m.
The release reads as follows:
"This celebration exemplifies the vibrant spirit and achievements of our Italian American community," said NIAF President Robert Allegrini. "We are proud to recognize these outstanding individuals who continue to make significant contributions to their fields and community."
"NIAF will present the2025 NIAF Honoree Award to Salvatore Anthony "Torey" Lovullo, the current manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks. A former professional baseball infielder and respected MLB manager, Lovullo has been at the helm of the Diamondbacks since 2017 and is the longest-tenured and winningest manager in franchise history.
"In his first season at the helm, Lovullo led the D-backs to the National League Wild Card game, earning him National League Manager of the Year honors. In 2023, he guided the club to its second National League pennant to secure the franchise's first World Series berth in 22 years, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished baseball career.
"Born to an Italian American family, Lovullo has been a prominent figure in Major League Baseball, demonstrating leadership, strategic prowess, and a deep commitment to the sport."
Alongside the D-backs' skipper, the NIAF will also honor Merrill Lynch financial advisor Joseph DeBlasi, as well as professional chef and Cast Iron Concepts founder Dom Ruggiero.
For more information on the NIAF and its events, or to purchase tickets for the gala, visit the NIAF website.
Lovullo will also participate in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am later that week on Wednesday, February 5 - his second appearance in said event.