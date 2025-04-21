Diamondbacks Option Slumping Outfielder to Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned outfielder Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno. This according to the team website's transaction logs.
The team has not yet made a formal announcement via email or social media, nor have they announced a corresponding move as of this writing.
However, Arizona Sports 98.7 radio host John Gambadoro reports on X that switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosas is the likely call up
McCarthy began the season in a time share in center field with Alek Thomas, but has slumped mightily to begin the season, batting just .073 (3-for-41). He's only struck out six times, but the contact has been weak.
McCarthy appeared to have made a swing adjustment in spring training to attempt to hit for more power, but that appears to have backfired. In 2024 he hit .285/.349/.400. While the average and on-base percentage were very good, the power was lacking with just eight homers in 495 plate appearances.
Barrosa is batting .295/.362/.495 with three homers and 15 RBI for the Aces. He got into eight major league games during the 2024 season, batting 3-for-18, .176.
Barrosa will likely take over as the backup,utility outfielder, with most of his opportunities coming against left-hand pitching. Thomas, who is batting .283/.350/.415 in 60 plate appearances to start the year will assume near everyday duties in center field, wth his days off coming when the team faces a left-hand starter.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for further updates to this breaking news story.