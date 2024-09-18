Diamondbacks Outfielder Corbin Carroll Joins an Elite List
Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll blasted his 20th and 21st home runs of the season at Coors Field Wednesday afternoon. The first home run came on a 1-0 fastball from Rockies starter Austin Gomber, and traveled 438 feet into the right field bleachers.
The second came on the eighth pitch of his second inning at bat on a 3-2 slider. It was a line shot just over the right field scoreboard.
In doing so Carroll became just the 11th player in MLB history to have two or more seasons with at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in their age 23 season or younger. This according to Stathead.
It's been a remarkable turnaround for Carroll, who was experiencing the dreaded sophomore slump over the first half of the season. Through July 6 he had just two homers and 15 RBI and was batting .210 with a .608 OPS.
Since July 7, he's hit 19 homers and stolen 14 bases in 261 plate appearances. He's scored 61 runs in 61 games while driving in 47. He's now batting .236 with a .761 OPS. Carroll also leads the league with 14 triples.
Carroll has been one of the main catalysts helping to propel the Diamondbacks in their post All-Star break push for the Postseason.