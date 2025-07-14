Diamondbacks Take RHP Patrick Forbes With 29th Pick in Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks chose college right-hander Patrick Forbes out of Louisville with their compensation round, 29th overall draft pick on Sunday.
The pick was awarded to Arizona due to the Houston Astros signing Christian Walker, who had rejected a qualifying offer.
Forbes is a 6'3", 200-pound 21-year-old. He was a DH/outfielder for most of his freshman year, working sparingly out of the bullpen. The Cardinals converted him to a full-time reliever in 2024, and a starter in 2025.
This is a power pitcher with a 60 fastball and 60 slider. Forbes' fastball averages in the mid-90's but has been known to touch 100 from time to time.
The slider is a wipeout pitch, which he can shape as a true slider or a sweeper. He struck out 117 batters in 71 innings, but walked 34. That limited him to a 4.42 ERA.
Forbes' changeup is his primary third pitch, and it needs a lot of work. At the moment he is a two-pitch pitcher who will take some work to develop into a true starter.
The hope is that now that he's focused 100% on pitching, he'll be a late bloomer as a pitcher, and be able to develop his third pitch.
While there is real reliever risk, the D-backs have added a significant power arm to their system. Given some time to develop, the best case scenario will be for Forbes to remain a starter as he moves through the D-backs system.
Click here for live updates on the Arizona Diamondbacks' draft.