Two Diamondbacks Stars Rated Among Top 21-40 by MLB Network
MLB Network is announcing their top 100 players, and their countdown is up to the top 21-40 portion. Two Arizona Diamondbacks stars have been named within that portion of the rollout.
Right fielder Corbin Carroll came in at number 32, and front-line starter Corbin Burnes is ranked at number 25.
Carroll made his major league debut in late 2022, and after a successful first run through major league pitching had a tremendous 2023 season. He hit .285/.362/.506, with 25 homers and 54 stolen bases. He won NL Rookie of the Year and placed fifth in the MVP voting.
As is often the case, Carroll endured a sophomore slump over the first half of 2024, reaching depths he had never seen before. But he bounced back with a very strong second half, in which he posted an .889 OPS while blasting 20 homers and stealing 21 bases.
He has a very good projection heading into 2025, just his age-24 season, and is expected to produce close to five WAR. Under team control through 2031 on a team-friendly deal, Carroll is a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
Burnes was the 2021 NL Cy Young winner, and has been one of the best starters in MLB, placing in the top 10 of Cy Young voting every year since 2020. Signed to a six-year, $210 million dollar contract last month, he is expected to front the Diamondbacks' rotation for the foreseeable future.
Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. His 2.88 ERA since 2020 is the second best in MLB over that span, behind only Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried (min. 500 IP).
Teaming up with Zac Gallen, who came in at number 76, Burnes is expected to provide the kind of dynamic one-two punch at the top of the rotation that can carry a team deep into the Postseason.
Superstar second baseman Ketel Marte has not yet shown up on any of the previous lists, so he is likely somewhere within the top 20. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for further updates.