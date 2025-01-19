Dodgers Widen Gap Over D-backs with Reliever Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to strengthen their potential hold over the NL West, signing yet another coveted free agent—this time, left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, one of the high-leverage relief options we looked at for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Scott, 30, was one of the top relief options available on the free agent market, with a sparkling 1.75 ERA over 72 games for both the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2024.
Scott is peripherally sound, provides quality high-leverage relief, and can be used in a vareity of roles, including as a closer in the ninth inning.
The D-backs are in need of some added relief help, and while it was always understood that Scott would have been a higher-cost option, his contract comes as a bit of a surprise, even for a team as financially gifted as Los Angeles.
He'll receive $72 million over four years, including a $20 million signing bonus and $21 million deferred.
That's a number the D-backs would have been likely priced out of by a wide margin, considering the recent $210 million dollar signing of ace Corbin Burnes, with the need for a right-hand bat still looming.
On paper, the Dodgers - who just signed international star Roki Sasaki - certainly have the tools to run away with the NL West. Their continued dedication to spending immense amounts of money for the top free agents has helped them to create a dominant roster with which few teams can hope to truly compete in 2025.
Of course, baseball is unpredictable. Los Angeles is no stranger to poor injury luck, especially on their pitching staff. As Jack Sommers wrote with regard to the starting rotation, the best ability is availability.
But Scott hasn't been much of an injury-prone player in his career. He's been quite durable over his eight MLB seasons and hasn't suffered a major injury to his throwing arm or shoulder as a major leaguer.
So what does this mean for the D-backs? Well, it's not as if the Dodgers wouldn't have been a tough opponent to begin with. Scott is an excellent reliever, but has had his fair share of struggles over the years.
Ultimately, this move does continue to put pressure on the other teams in the NL West, D-backs included.
While Arizona has done their part to add to the roster, signing Burnes and trading for slugging first baseman Josh Naylor, a right-handed power bat becomes even more of a need, with another elite left-hander in a division rival's bullpen.
With a juggernaut like the Dodgers continuing to add to their roster, Arizona will have to find a way to compete with the best of the best once more.