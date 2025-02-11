Former Diamondback Defensive Wizard Signs with the Astros
According to reports former Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Luis Guillorme has signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros. The deal was first reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
The veteran utility man spent 18 games with the D-backs last season, but bounced between three different clubs during the 2024 season. He was originally acquired by Arizona because Ketel Marte went down with injury, and the veteran infielder was a quality fill in for the MVP candidate.
While he only put up a 63 OPS+ with the D-backs, Guillorme got on base at a .347 clip and played Gold Glove caliber defense. Overall in 2024 he ranked in the 80th percentile of infielder range and came in with 2 FRV.
Now with Houston, Guillorme will have a good opportunity to earn some playing time. Franchise legend Jose Altuve has been a great player offensively, but in 2024 was terrible defensively at second base. With -6 FRV he ranked in only the 11th percentile of qualified infielders.
This decline in fielding could open the door to some playing time for Guillorme. While his stint in the desert was small, the veteran was a well respected and beloved figure in the playing time he was given.
