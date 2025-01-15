Former Diamondback Randal Grichuk Reportedly Connected to NL Rivals
After spending 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Randal Grichuk is a free agent. While other departing members of the organization have already found new homes, including Joc Pederson, Christian Walker, and Josh Bell, Grichuk remains available.
On Wednesday, January 15th FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Giants had spoken to the right-handed slugger.
Coming off a career season in the valley, Grichuk is certainly in demand among teams in need of outfield help. In 2024 the right-hander slugged 12 Home Runs with a .875 OPS in 254 at bats. His OPS+ of 140 carried him to 2.2 WAR despite the limited playing time on a stacked D-backs team.
His offseason kicked off by declining a mutual option to become a free agent, receiving a $500,000 buyout from Arizona. During a press conference, Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen spoke on this process to the media today.
"The team goes first, but both sides have to say yes. You really have to hit it right on the nose for a mutual [option] to hit. You have to be within $500 thousand to a million of a player's true value for the option to hit. If a player is better, then they will decline, if they are worse, then we are going to decline."
While Grichuk may still be a potential roster fit for the Diamondbacks, a return seems unlikely at this point in the offseason. John Gambodoro of Arizona Sports reported on December 30th that "No I do not see Randal Grichuk returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks".
This leaves the question of where Grichuk will head next. It isn't a robust outfield market this winter, but enough suitors remain where the righty could find himself in a nice situation in 2025.
As Robert Murray reported, the Giants have discussed a potential deal with Grichuk's camp recently, as well as previous reports tying him to the Pittsburgh Pirates who remain in desperate need of offense to back up their incredible young pitching.
Both of these clubs will face the Diamondbacks numerous times next season, with the Giants in particular desperately trying to compete. After already signing Willy Adames and Justin Verlander, Grichuk would fit nicely into their lineup.
For more D-backs news and analysis stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we bring you the latest on the valley's baseball scene.