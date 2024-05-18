Geraldo Perdomo is About Two Weeks from Returning
Geraldo Perdomo was out at Chase Field Saturday afternoon taking ground balls and infield practice with Diamondbacks infield coach Tony Perezchica. That was a most welcome sight for the D-backs and manager Torey Lovullo.
Perdomo is working his way back from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He's been on the injured list since April 7th. He first injured the knee in spring training and the had to be removed from a game on April 3rd. Imaging found the tear, which was repaired on April 8th.
Typically, rehabbing players get treatment and go through their rehab workouts at Salt River Fields. But from time to time they will come to Chase Field to work out with the coaches here, or just have a chance to reconnect with teammates.
"The scheduling is a little bit challenging on the weekends for the guys so [Head Trainer] Ken Crenshaw, who's running point, every once in a while throws them a little bone and has them come here...it will be good to see him, watch what he's doing and just have him around," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said that the All-Star shorstop got five live at-bats yesterday, hitting against Zack Greinke no less. He tentatively indicated that Perdomo is about two weeks from returning was his "gut feel."
While Kevin Newman has filled in admirably over the last couple of weeks especially, it can't be overstated how important Perdomo is to the club both on and off the field.
Lovullo praised "his ability to connect with the guys, his fearlessness on defense, his quality at bats offensively. Just his overall demeanor and leadership skills. He captains the infield, he runs things, making sure everybody is in the right place at the right time. He's my target. I go to him exclusively when something happens on the infield, whether it's his fault or not. I go to him and make sure he takes care of it."
Perdomo spoke with reporters in the dugout after his workout. He said he's feeling much better than he has since before he first injured the knee, and especially over the last two weeks.
He's been doing agility drills, running in the Alter G anti-gravity treadmill at 70 percent up to 12 miles per hour. Perdomo emphasized he needs to take it step by step and not cause damage or re-injury by going too fast.
In all likelihood, Perdomo will head out on a rehab assignment within the next week to 10 days and play however many games the team determines he needs to get ready.