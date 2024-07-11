Geraldo Perdomo's Surging Return from Injury Fueled by Routine
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has been back from his meniscus injury for a month, and his impact has been undeniable in just a small sample size.
Since his June 11th return, the young shortstop is hitting .308, good for a .739 OPS and 107 wRC+. Perdomo has always been good for consistent, patient at-bats, and a solid contact hitter, but this surge has exploded even further in recent showings.
In his last seven games, he's slashed an incredible .385/.379/.539, with a .918 OPS. While he's only walked once in that span, he's been a force offensively for the D-backs, and a key table-setter in the nine-hole, with four RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base in that time as well.
Perdomo has a base hit in nine of his last 11 games, including six extra-base hits and four multi-hit games. In last night's win against the Atlanta Braves, he was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored.
But, it's not just the bat that's been an asset to Arizona. Perdomo remains the defensive anchor at his shortstop position. That always-sharp aspect of his game was on full display, as he made one of the most impressive plays of the night.
Closer Paul Sewald took the ninth inning with a two-run lead, on the heels of three straight blown saves. On the first pitch of the inning, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud laced a 106 mph to the gap. Perdomo dove to his right snagged the ball, and made a good throw to first base, preventing a base hit and setting the tone of the inning. Sewald then retired the next two batters on seven pitches.
“It’s part of my game, making a play like that. Especially in the ninth… for Sewald, He's very special for me," Perdomo said postgame.
Perdomo has been every part of what the D-backs had missed in his injury absence. While veteran Kevin Newman has certainly played well in a platoon role in spell of Perdomo, the young infielder's work ethic has allowed him to have an instant impact, despite recovering from a knee injury.
Perdomo is known for getting early work in, following a thorough routine to stay as sharp as possible in all aspects.
Third base coach Tony Perezchica praised the 24-year-old's work ethic, but noted that the early reps are simply just what Perdomo is about.
He described his routine, as the shortstop likes to come in and hit and get loose, before taking some ground balls and working on his transfer and throws.
“He’s done this ever since he got here three years ago," said Perezchica, "It’s something that he’s always worked on, it’s nothing that’s new for him. He’s totally bought into it, and he feels that that’s brought him some success on that side of the field.”
Perdomo seems to have hardly missed a step, despite playing just one month post-meniscus surgery. Perezchica noted that the return journey can be difficult, but that the young shortstop hasn't let any of his skills go by the wayside.
“I think it’s more stamina," noted Perezchica, "Spring training builds you up for the season, and he was built up for the season, once you get surgery, you’ve got to stay off it for a while. We’re just trying to get his stamina back, and it seems like he’s on course.
Perdomo also noted the impact of his missed time but emphasized that he feels good, if not fully where he wants to be.
“I lost like the first two months of the season. Even if you feel good, you lost a lot of time. For me, it’s been important, getting in that rhythm, early,” Perdomo said.
Perdomo mentioned that it’s been a bit of a struggle to maintain stability with his injured knee at the plate, a necessity of a left-handed swing. The shortstop is a switch-hitter, which can provide versatility, but the tear to his right meniscus can put a bit of a hindrance on a lefty swing.
“I’ve been feeling more comfortable righty, but this year I’ve been a little bit in between because of my knee…I need to learn how to deal with it, and I think I’ve been doing a really good job.”
Regardless, Perdomo's work ethic, patient approach, and elite defense have seen him be an anchor of this team, frequently setting the table for rallies and coming through with some clutch hits. If this isn't Perdomo at 100%, then the D-backs are in for an even bigger treat in the coming weeks.
“I’ve been feeling really really good honestly. Not how I want to be, but thank God for everything, I put in really good work, every single day with my hitting coach. [Yesterday] we did a really good job… I think we just need to keep going,” Perdomo said.