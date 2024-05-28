Inside the Diamondbacks Mailbag, May 28th
Welcome to the first edition of the Inside the Diamondbacks mailbag. In this article, we answer your questions about the Diamondbacks and their sluggish start to the 2024 season.
Without further ado, here are our responses to the finest questions the ever-positive Twitter/X landscape has to offer:
"Are the DBacks going to be deadline buyers or sellers?" -@HalfFeeLee
A: General Manager Mike Hazen has often noted the difficulty of making deals early on in the season. While some teams--like the Marlins--might make an early deal, most don't reveal their intentions and desires until much later. Some teams might be in an early "sell" mode, but the cost will always be significantly higher the earlier you make a deal.
In all likelihood, Hazen will wait it out. The D-backs aren't in enough of a disaster zone to warrant a full committment to selling, but the team will need to start playing up to their actual potential before it's time to really go all in and buy.
"When Alek Thomas comes back and saves the team, what roster moves do you think we'll see the team make to make room?" -@MichaelDSebast
A: When Alek Thomas returns, it'll come down to either Pavin Smith or Jake McCarthy to be optioned back down to Triple-A Reno. McCarthy has certainly outplayed Smith this time around, with a .753 OPS to Smith's .647. That said Smith is the only potential backup to play first base in the event of a Christian Walker absence.
Smith has only played 10 innings at first base however and doesn't offer much actual defensive value, so the decision will be tough. McCarthy's speed and recent play should put him on top, but Smith offers versatility that can't be found elsewhere in the lineup.
"How much do you think this team improves when fully healthy? Domo, Alek, Kelly and Eduardo" -@cl2ark
A: Objectively, the team should be notably better if they all return, but they have to play up to their potential, or at least a baseline that we've come to expect from them. Perdomo and Thomas are more valuable defensively than with the bat, but they'll provide some versatility on defense and help anchor the lineup a bit.
The detrimental impact of Kelly's absence cannot not be overstated. Arizona's potential co-ace has been sorely missed, and one can't help but wonder if the result of several of the starts that would have been his could have been altered. It could be difficult for him and Eduardo Rodriguez to return to full form quickly, but the veteran stability they provide should ultimately be a sizable net gain.
"Will this team get serious and finally cut Eugenio Suarez?" -@MichaelDSebast
A: Not likely. The team probably isn't close to making a move off of Suarez, despite the disappointing start to the season.
The D-backs do have an interesting infield dilemma facing them with regards to Suarez, Perdomo, Newman and Alexander, however. Jack Sommers covered this topic here in greater depth.
"Gallen traded at deadline?" -@ky13rmurray
A: It's extremely unlikely the D-backs would swing a trade for Zac Gallen this season. If a trade is in play, that would likely mean the team is struggling on a much more significant level than they already are, well below .500.
Someone would have to give Hazen an insane offer to make it happen, but if Arizona is 15-20 games below .500 by then, it would be safe to assume Gallen is struggling significantly himself, which would lower his trade value.
"Is it crazy to consider trading an OF to the Braves for a pitcher?" -@WalkOffDbacks
A: Crazy in concept? Probably not. That said, the only major league outfielder that would bring a significant return would be Jake McCarthy, who obviously won't come close to filling the Acuña-sized hole in their offense.
Even then, McCarthy probably only brings back a reliever, and I doubt it would be a top-tier one. If Arizona was willing to trade Druw Jones to his father's old team, that could make sense, but Atlanta needs a major league ready player now. There's little pop in the bat of Alek Thomas, Jorge Barrosa isn't starter-worthy yet, and it seems unlikely the Braves would go for Smith or Grichuk, who don't bring A+ baserunning or speed.
"Is it time for Justin Martinez and Kevin Ginkel to swap roles? At least until Ginkel returns to form?" -@craiginphoenix
A: This is an intriguing idea to toy with. Martinez certainly has the makeup and stuff to pitch high-leverage innings for the D-backs. He's allowed just one earned run over 3 2/3 innings with runners in scoring position, and has been generally outstanding, with an 0.59 ERA, 2.80 FIP and 11.15 K/9.
His stuff is insane, but he is still only 22, and he remains a bit wild. As a temporary measure, there's no reason to necessarily believe he'd crumble in Ginkel's shoes, but it would be a new challenge for the young right-hander.
Ginkel has also been known to be a slow starter, and he really hit his stride behind Sewald in 2023, so it's possible he just needs a little more time to get back into rhythm. Martinez has what it takes to be a high-leverage arm, however, and he's come up big in big moments for the D-backs this year.
"What grade would you give the Dbacks so far this season? And what needs to happen with this team to improve this grade?" -@MrEd315
A: This team is probably hovering around a C+ at the moment. Obviously, they're significantly injured, but it's more than just circumstantial gripes.
They're not necessarily in failing territory yet, but Arizona just has too many hitters slumping at the same time. While some of the pitching has been admirable, key players like Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. aren't coming close to living up to the potential that we all know is there.
Until the pitching rotation is fully healthy, there needs to be a significant turnaround offensively, and some more production from the important bats to get back to any sort of impressive grade.
Thank you for all your questions, and for reading the first edition of the Inside the Diamondbacks mailbag.
If we didn't get to your question this time around, be on the lookout on Twitter/X, as there will be plenty more opportunities to see your question on the site.