Joc Pederson's Quiet Dominance Helps D-backs Maintain Clutch Identity
When Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen signed slugger Joc Pederson to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in the off-season, there were certainly expectations for how the lefty could help impact the heart of Arizona's lineup.
But the season Pederson has posted thus far is becoming nothing short of a demolishing of said expectations.
Granted, the veteran outfielder is in a platoon role, and a pure DH this season, but, given the chance to hit purely in situations he's known for excelling in, he's destroyed the baseball.
Facing mostly right-handed pitching, Pederson has hit to a .282/.390/.541 slash, good for an astounding .931 OPS. Although going through a somewhat lean June, he slugged .635 in the month of July, and has two home runs in just the first three games of August. For the year He has 17 homers and 49 RBI in 259 at bats.
Facing the Pirates on Sunday, Pederson came up huge once more for the D-backs, as he smashed a clutch three-run blast with two outs and two strikes in the seventh, turning a 2-4 deficit into a 5-4 lead.
Pederson spoke to D-backs TV's Todd Walsh following a 6-5 win, made possible by Pederson's heroic at-bat.
“Just competing. Like you said, I was down 1-2, there’s not really much you can look for 1-2, you’ve just got to kind of battle, and I got a pitch up in the zone and was able to hit it," Pederson said.
Manager Torey Lovullo praised the veteran and his approach postgame.
“He’s such a professional hitter, he can toggle his approach, you just don’t know what he’s thinking. He sits on pitches, he’s a brilliant mind up there at home plate.
"They had a potential matchup, and they chose to challenge Joc, and I think he took that personal,” Lovullo said.
The win came as an unlikely one, as the Diamondbacks were pitted against NL All-Star Starter and rookie ace sensation Paul Skenes.
While the D-backs didn't manage to put up a crooked number on Skenes, they did work five hits, three walks two runs off the young star, chasing him in the sixth inning after forcing him to throw 100 pitches (only 56 strikes) over 5 1/3 innings. The D-backs struck out just four times.
Pederson acknowledged Skenes' talent. Although his home run came off reliever Colin Holderman, the lefty noted how important it was to get the rookie out of the game early and force Pittsburgh to turn to their bullpen.
“He’s an ace, he’s a really good pitcher. Power stuff, he was spotting up really well… We made him work," said Pederson, "we didn’t hit him, but we got some runners on to get the pitch count up, and we were able to capitalize, getting into their bullpen.”
That very attack plan is what's become a calling card of these young Diamondbacks in the last season and a half. Getting on base however possible, creating chaos and finding ways to come out on top regardless of deficits or unfavorable matchups.
Sunday's victory was another example, as the club rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to get the 6-5 win. Pederson emphasized that portion of the D-backs' identity, and how much he enjoys contributing to it.
“That’s a really tough team over there [the Pirates]. They’ve been playing really well, but, yeah, just shows who we are as a group, never give up, always scrapping, clawing our way to get runners on, score runs, and it’s been fun to be a part of,” he said.
In Pederson's introductory press conference this off-season, he had expressed his desire to be a part of the ego-free Diamondbacks, and admired the way they played the game. Not only is he getting a chance to experience it, he's contributing in a major way.
Pederson reiterated his pre-season sentiment about this club, and is ready for this team's next challenge.
“[The D-backs] obviously were in the World Series last year, we’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. The perseverance, the fight, shows how they got to where they were last year, and we’re looking to get some starting pitching back soon, and like I said, just keep that momentum going into the next series.”