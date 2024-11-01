Jordan Montgomery Exercises Option, Now What for D-backs?
The Arizona Diamondbacks' embattled left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery has exercised his vesting option for $22.5 million dollars for the 2025 season. This as reported by MLB reporter Mark Feinsand on X.
Montgomery pitched through the worst season of his career, posting a 6.23 ERA in 25 games, 117 innings. He surpassed the vesting option threshold of 18 and made 21 starts in total.
Back on October 5th, I explained that Montgomery's option decision would become a lynchpin for the Diamondbacks' offseason. Unless they are able to trade Montgomery and avoid having to absorb too much of his salary in the deal, it shortens up their available funds to do other things during this offseason.
It's estimated the D-backs will now have no more than $28-35 million to work with to fill out their roster and replace free agents. That is unless they raise payroll above 2024 spending, which was already a franchise high. You can read a complete payroll breakdown with detailed estimates at the link below.
Clearly the dollar amounts available to Mike Hazen should the team not raise payroll will be insufficient to bring back both Christian Walker and Joc Pederson. Hazen also said that upgrading the bullpen was a priority.
During his press conference one day after being eliminated from the postseason, Hazen expressed confidence that Montgomery will pitch better in 2025. While that's possible, perhaps even likely, it's notable that he lost nearly 2 MPH of velocity on his sinker and fastball compared to 2023.
Other teams are certainly aware of that fact, and it will likely impact the amount they are willing to pay. He should be better, but by just how much is in doubt.
While not unexpected, this development cannot be what the D-backs were hoping for. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for further updates as developments unfold.