Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Returns Piña Power to Center Stage
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most impactful position players since his acquisition before the 2023 season. Piña Power swept the valley by storm as fans began dawning purple hair headbands. They watched one of their new favorite players integrate himself into the core of the D-backs offensive identity.
Gurriel is enjoying another solid season in Arizona after signing an extension during the offseason. He is currently sitting at a 102 wRc+ with a .274 average and 15 Home Runs. While those numbers aren't particularly eye-popping, the Diamondbacks left fielder seems to be getting hot at the right time, and might be reintroducing himself to the league.
Usually finding himself right in the middle of one of MLB's most potent lineups, it is no secret the potential that Gurriel brings at the plate. Notorious for being a "streaky" hitter, the power seems to come in bunches. As the Diamondbacks approach September, and sit comfortably within a strong playoff position, it seems that Piña Power is making a comeback.
Since August 8th, Gurriel Jr. has hit to a .385 batting average, with 15 hits, 5 walks, and 7 RBI. The hits are coming in steadily, with 5 multi-hit games between August 8th and August 18th. Still, there was part of the purple-haired slugger's game that felt absent - the slug.
Coming into a series against the Marlins, he had only 1 double since August 8th and hadn't hit a Home Run since July 28th against Pittsburgh. That was also his only home run dating back to July 6th, a 14-game gap between home runs, followed by another 18-game gap.
This power production isn't exactly what you are looking for from a power-hitting corner outfielder, often batting 4th or 5th in a lineup that leads MLB in Runs per Game.
Things are quickly taking a positive turn, however, with the slug coming in bunches. Gurriel has shown a great approach and has been content with taking his bases and knocking the ball around. That great approach is now turning into the power that had been so lacking in previous months.
Entering his former home in the city of Miami, Gurriel had a massive series, playing key roles in both games 2 and 3, and contributing to a series sweep of the Marlins. Importantly, Gurriel Jr. belted his 15th Home Run of the year, and in the series finale came up with a go-ahead, bases-clearing, pinch-hit double.
"I knew there was a possibility of facing a lefty, and that was one of the possibilities I was looking to exploit." Gurriel Jr. told Jody Jackson through translator Rolando Valles. "I just wanted to put a good swing on it."
Things look even better going forward for Gurriel, with the team traveling to familiar grounds. Next up, Fenway Park in Boston, somewhere that Gurriel Jr. knows well, as a former member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
At Fenway Park, the D-backs Outfielder is a career .320 hitter in 40 games. He is also slugging .456 with a .811 OPS in Boston, with 4 home runs against Red Sox Pitching. When it comes to the specific pitchers that the Diamondbacks will face in this series, Gurriel is 1 for 6 against each of Brayan Bello, Tanner Hock, and Kutter Crawford, though Boston's rotation has faced recent struggles.
With the Green Monster in Left Field, and a track record of success at Fenway Park, a big series is possible for Gurriel. It seems like he is only just thawing out his bat, and there could be lots more in store for Diamondbacks fans in the near future.