Marlins Claim Seth Martinez From Diamondbacks
The Miami Marlins have claimed Seth Martinez off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 30 year old reliever was claimed by the D-backs earlier this winter and had begun training at Salt River Fields before being designated for assignment earlier this week.
Martinez was cut in a corresponding move for the newest Diamondbacks reliever Kendall Graveman. To read more on that move click HERE.
The veteran reliever was set to serve a bridge role in 2025 in Arizona's bullpen and is coming off a solid season in Houston that made him an attractive waiver target.
His 3.59 ERA in 52.2 innings was a rebound back towards Martinez's breakout campaign in 2022 where he put up a 2.09 ERA in 38.2 innings.
Still, in a highly contested D-backs' relief crew he found himself as the odd man out. Now he will join a Marlins team which find themselves well out of contention in the National League.
In 2024 Miami lost 100 games only a season after facing the Phillies in the playoffs.
After dealing off most of their relief core, including A.J. Puk who is a current member of the Diamondbacks' bullpen, Miami has plenty of room to add Martinez to their roster.
He will likely join their major league roster after making the flight from the Cactus League in Arizona to the Grapefruit League in Florida.
