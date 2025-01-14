MLB Announces Diamondbacks 2025 Spring Training Dates
On Tuesday, MLB announced official Spring Training start dates for all 30 clubs, the Arizona Diamondbacks included.
D-backs pitchers and catchers will report first, arriving for their first workout on February 12, 2025. Not far behind, full squad workouts will begin on February 17.
For the 15th straight year, Arizona's Spring Training workouts and Cactus League games will take place at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Typically, the aforementioned workouts are free and open to the public. At the time of this writing, no such announcement has been made, though Diamondbacks ON SI will continue to provide updates on the topic.
Once the preliminary workouts end, Cactus League play will officially commence on February 20, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. The D-backs will play their first "home" Spring game the next day, facing off against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.
Arizona will play 34 Cactus League match-ups from February 21-March 23, before culminating with a pair of games against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on March 25-26, similar to 2024's Spring exhibitions.
Other notable match-ups include games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The D-backs will play nine divisional games, facing each of their NL West rivals at least once.
Tickets are on sale now at Dbacks.com, with the majority of games starting at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time. Diamondbacks baseball is inching closer with each passing day.