Police Investigating Burglary at House Owned by D-backs Star
As first reported by Arizona Sports 98.7, Scottsdale Police are currently investigating a burglary at the location of a house owned by Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte.
The burglary was described as "high-dollar" in nature and included multiple personal items.
No one was home at the time, as Marte and his family were in attendance for the 2025 MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Police said they believe the burglary near Shea Boulevard and 64th took place [Tuesday evening]. Marte is listed as owning a residence in the area where Scottsdale Police confirmed the investigation is taking place," Arizona Sports' Kevin Zimmerman writes.
"There were signs of forced entry into the house and 'numerous' personal items, including jewelry, were stolen."
Marte started the All-Star Game and hit third in the lineup, knocking a two-run double in the first inning of an eventual National League victory. Marte became the first Diamondbacks player to record multiple RBI in an All-Star Game.
Just a few weeks prior, Marte dealt with an ugly fan incident in Chicago, in which a heckler made insensitive remarks about Marte's late mother. That led to the fan being banned by all major league ballparks.
Marte is an important member of the Diamondbacks, and a beloved figure in the world of Arizona sports.
The investigation is ongoing as of this writing. No further details have been released. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the situation as new information surfaces.