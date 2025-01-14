Report: Diamondbacks Will Sign Felix Genao
Per Francys Romero, the Arizona Diamondbacks will soon sign first baseman Felix Genao. He's from the Dominican Republic and the bonus amount will be around $400,000.
He's the fourth Dominican Republic player expected to be signed by the D-backs in the upcoming International Amateur Free Agent market that opens on January 15.
The Diamondbacks' bonus pool is $6,908,600. This is the fifth player the D-backs have been reported to be signing come January 15 once the International Amateur Free Agent market opens. The first player was Elian De La Cruz, a consensus top-35 player from the Dominican Republic.
The second player is Rodney Suarez while the third player is Mayki De La Rosa. The fourth was Diego Ortiz. More signings will be released soon as January 15 is fast approaching and that is when the deals can become official.
The D-backs still have plenty of their bonus pool remaining to sign other international free agents or to trade for other teams' prospects. Over $3 million remains after this signing.
Genao is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, so there should not be too much more filling out of muscle or growth for him. The first baseman bats from the left side.
The ball jumps off his bat as he has very good bat speed for his age. His power is definitely to the pull side and it appears that he pulls the ball quite often. Regardless, he has easy power that he looks to be able to tap into routinely.
His glove might have a chance for third base, but it seems that first base will be his ultimate home where he could develop quicker.
Genao will start the season at the team's brand-new facility. The Dominican Republic Academy was the first to be made in MLB. This is the best facility in MLB in the Dominican Republic.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, since the market for international free agents is not yet open until January 15, so stay tuned for an article confirming this move and the other moves with players that have yet to be reported on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.