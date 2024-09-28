Should You Still Have Optimism for the Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks no longer control their own destiny, and will need help to get into the Postseason, even if they win their final two games. That is the unfortunate reality they face after losing to the San Diego Padres Friday night by a score of 5-3.
That doesn't mean the season is over however. If they can manage to win the next two games then all they need is either one loss by the Atlanta Braves or one loss by the New York Mets and there will be a champagne party at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon.
If they don't get the help they need by Sunday, then the D-backs would still have the hope of one of the Mets or Braves to sweep Monday's doubleheader. That would put the D-backs in the Postseason as well.
If the D-backs can't manage to win both games, then they are pretty much in miracle territory, needing a mind bending series of events to get them in. They wouldn't be mathematically eliminated if they go just 1-1, but for all practical purposes, both Saturday and Sunday are true must win games.
Of course the D-backs don't look or feel like a team capable of winning two games in a row at the moment. But that is a recency bias caused by a tough week. They had won four in a row before losing four of their last five games. They are 12-12 in September and 88-72 for the year. They're a good team.
The Padres will be starting Randy Vasquez (5.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) and Martin Perez (4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) the next two games. They will likely be resting as many starters as possible for the rest of the weekend as well. That is because their position is locked. They are the first Wild Card seed, and will be hosting a series in San Diego starting Tuesday.
The D-backs are starting veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez Saturday. He has a 5.56 ERA and 1.522 WHIP. He will be on a very short leash, and should he get into trouble early, look for Ryne Nelson to come into the game as some point to give the team a couple of innings.
Sunday's starter has not been announced, but it will almost certainly be Brandon Pfaadt. He has a 4.80 ERA but a good 1.253 WHIP. While neither Rodriguez nor Pfaadt have a good ERA, facing lineups with mostly reserve players should help them keep the games close.
Of course the Braves and Mets are playing teams in similar situations. The Royals have already clinched a Wild Card spot. As of Saturday morning Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans are still listed as their starting pitchers Saturday and Sunday, but that will certainly change.
Their game with the Braves starts at 4:20 p.m., 50 minutes before the start of the D-backs game, so keep your eye on the starters in Atlanta.
The Mets meanwhile are playing the Brewers, who have long since clinched the NL Central. The Brewers will be going with left-handed reliever Jared Koenig as an opener and use relievers the rest of the way. Their starter for Sunday is TBD.
It's very possible all three of the D-backs, Mets, and Braves could go 2-0 the next two days. If that happens the Diamondbacks could be sitting in an airplane on a tarmac Monday afternoon waiting to find out if the plane will take off for Milwaukee, or if they will deplane and take a bus back to Chase Field.