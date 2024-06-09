Tommy Henry With Another Shot as Pitching Instability Claims New Victim
Earlier today, the Diamondbacks recalled left-hander Tommy Henry from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, left-hander Logan Allen, the mop-up reliever was designated for assignment.
Henry will pitch bulk innings in today's matchup with the San Diego Padres, the final game of a four-game set at Petco Park.
Henry hasn't fared all that well in 2024--at least not in the majors. After making the Opening Day roster, he stumbled out to a very rough beginning, giving up nine earned runs over his first three starts, while only lasting 14 total innings.
He was sent down after a particularly aggravating outing against the Chicago Cubs, where he allowed nine hits, a walk and five earned runs over just 4 1/3 innings. However, the injury to right-hander Merrill Kelly necessitated a quick recall, and Henry made two more starts.
Those two starts were his most solid of the year, as he went 10 innings, giving up just three total earned runs. The former of the two was his only Quality Start of the year, as he went six strong innings of one-run ball against the St. Louis Cardinals.
His numbers remain inflated, as his ERA sits at 5.40. His FIP provides little disparity, as it posts less than a run of difference a 4.65. He has 24 strikeouts against 11 walks, and his 1.62 WHIP is accentuated by opponents holding a .302 batting average against him.
However, in the minor leagues, his numbers have looked different. In a very hitter-friendly PCL, he's put forward a 3.41 ERA over six starts. He's allowed just three home runs, and he's struck out 32 over 31 2/3 innings. That said, he does have an exceptionally high walk rate, somehow walking 21 batters over that span, good for a nearly 6.00 BB/9.
On the negative end of the roster move, Logan Allen finds himself DFA. Just a week ago, Inside the Diamondbacks had an opportunity to talk to Allen, as he had seemed to find a role that allowed him to contribute to the bullpen in an "unsung hero" capacity.
Allen had been used in long relief, short relief, or in any instance where the D-backs might have wanted to protect some of the higher leverage arms. Sometimes referred to as a mop-up reliever, Allen had done his job well, pitching to a 3.67 ERA over 11 appearances, while providing significant length in the frequent occurrence of a short start by the initial pitcher.
Allen had relished his chance to contribute to Arizona's relief corp, and had expressed only positivity eith regard to his experience with the D-backs.
“This organization is unbelievable, it’s the best place I’ve been, it’s the most fun I’ve had playing baseball…The people here are as good of people as you’re going to find in the game of baseball,” Allen said.
Allen had pitched three laboring innings of relief against the Giants after Jordan Montgomery's start was cut short, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out five without allowing an earned run and doing his best to keep the D-backs alive, although it did take him 75 pitches to get through those innings.
Unfortunately, after another short start by right-hander Ryne Nelson put the D-backs in a early hole, Allen appeared to have lost his control in Saturday's game, as he threw 45 pitches to complete just one inning, allowing six hits, a walk and six earned runs.
His ERA ballooned up to 5.46, WHIP jumped to 1.50, and average against shot up from .248 to .281. While his FIP is still a more solid 4.31, his inability to execute pitches to that great of a scale put the D-backs well out of the range of clawing back into the contest, as they eventually lost 13-1.
Allen's tenure with the D-backs is likely at an unfortunate end, whereas young lefty Tommy Henry will get another opportunity to prove his development and pitch meaningful starts (or bulk relief) for Arizona in the coming weeks.
The D-backs need to hold on behind some young arms as they await the return of Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, and hope for a turnaround from Jordan Montgomery.
While they have had some solid performances by young arms, a new challenge will arise for them, and for Henry, as they look to split the series with the Padres and at least maintain the possibility of soaring above .500 when reinforcements arrive.