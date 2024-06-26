Torey Lovullo Gives D-backs Health Updates on Zac Gallen and Others
As is customary when the Diamondbacks return from a road trip, the first day back is chock full of injury updates from the manager Torey Lovullo. The media is constantly seeking to nail down timelines during these updates.
Lovullo is usually hesitant to be too specific. He's often self-admittedly vague in fact. It's understandable to some degree. If he specifies a timeline and the player takes longer, everyone wants to know right away what went wrong.
On the other hand, when a player seems to be ahead of the timeline he runs the risk of being accused of rushing the players back too soon. Those criticisms grow louder when a player has a setback. Lovullo addressed this dynamic in his comments today.
"It's tough....you guys choke me with that every once in a while....[laughs] I get it. I try to be vague in that space about where and when it will finally happen. And that's what you guys are supposed to do. I have no problem with that. I think we're coming from the same place."
Lovullo continued. "You know that I have to be vague because things change. The athlete's bodies respond differently. Sometimes you can push it a little more, and sometimes you can't. I think there's mutual respect when I'm answering, and there's mutual respect when you're getting that answer. "
So without further adieu, here are today's updates.
Zac Gallen, (Hamstring Strain) threw a successful bullpen on Monday, getting in four up-downs and 67 pitches. He will throw a bullpen session on Thursday. The final decision on whether to activate him this Saturday to start against the Oakland A's won't be announced until some time after that bullpen happens.
Gabriel Moreno (Sprained Left Thumb) will catch Gallen's bullpen. He is eligible to come off the injured list on July 2nd when the team begins a big three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Lovullo said it was probably still too early to say he would be back that first day eligible, however.
The priority for Moreno is getting a glove on his hand and letting him catch and see how that feels. Catching is the bigger hurdle than hitting.
Alek Thomas (Hamstring Strain) will play in Reno Tuesday night and is expected to get in 5-7 innings in centerfield.
Eduardo Rodriguez (Left Shoulder Strain, Left Lat) is still not throwing from a bullpen mound. He will require at least one more round of imaging before that happens. The last MRI shows almost complete resolution, but the team is still being cautious.
"I just think we're being ultra conservative," Lovullo said. "We just want to make sure before we start moving that needle forward that everything is flushed and ready."
Merrill Kelly (Right Shoulder Strain, Teres Major) During a recent Q&A media session Merrill Kelly said that he was targeting a mid August return. Speaking to Inside the Diamondbacks Jake Oliver and other reporters Kelly said the following:
"Originally we thought it was kind of All-Star Break but with how the progression lines up, it's probably a little bit later than that. In my mind, I'm hoping I'm on that Tampa, Miami, and Boston trip.I've wanted to go on that trip all year and that seems to be around the right time that I'm back in there but obviously, things can change as we go along."
(The team travels to Tampa to play the Rays on August 16th. Lovullo declined to confirm that timeline however.
"I don't know the timelines. Clearly, Merrill has a feeling about something, and I don't know much about that timeline. I haven't heard that. He's got to get in his throwing program, and get back on a mound and start to move that ball downfield a little bit, and I don't think he's quite there yet."
What he did offer was the milestone that needs to be achieved before he feels a starting pitcher is within 10-12 days of returning. That is when he can pitch three up-downs and 45 pitches in a simulation or rehab game without issues. At that point, he feels he can start to hone in on a date.
Miguel Castro (Right Shoulder Strain) will pitch in an Arizona Complex League game Tuesday night, with a target of one inning and 20-25 pitches.
Blake Walston (Left Elbow) is still in his throwing program, playing catch out to 60 feet.