Torey Lovullo Gives Strong Hint that Merrill Kelly Will Start On Sunday
Merrill Kelly's season got off to a good start in 2024. Through four starts he was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA. So it was with some surprise that reports came out on April 21st that Kelly was dealing with a sore shoulder.
It turned out he had injured the Teres Major, and needed to go on the injured list. Not too long after he was transferred to the 60-day IL. Now three and half months later, he is finally about to return.
Kelly threw a 4+ inning, 62 pitch rehab outing with the Hillsboro Hops. Torey Lovullo was encouraged by the outing. "He did exactly what we wanted him to do. So his next outing will be somewhere in the 75-80 pitch range. He's going to throw a bullpen here [at Chase Field] tomorrow."
The D-backs starter for Sunday is currently listed as TBA, but Lovullo left little doubt that Kelly will make that start.
"You guys can read between the lines. You get to a certain pitch count, I told you guys when things get beyond three innings [in rehab games] it gets real. We like when it gets to that 80 pitch range. We fire down range when we've got to the spot before, so stay tuned."
Sunday will hardly be a soft landing for Kelly, as he'll be facing the strong Phillies lineup. Kelly came out victorious in game six of the NLCS last year, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out eight in a D-backs 5-1 victory.