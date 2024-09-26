Torey Lovullo Talks D-backs Contention, Health, and Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media today. Here are some of the topics covered.
Health Updates:
Paul Sewald threw a 17 pitch bullpen Wednesday. The next step for him is to face live hitters, but Lovullo did not specify when. Usually Sewald throws bullpen with two days rest in between, so if that happens on Saturday, then clearly he will not pitch again in the regular season. His availability for a potential postseason roster spot is TBD
Ryne Nelson followed up a 28 pitch bullpen by playing catch and feels good. Lovullo said that they would let the reporters know Nelson's status with regards to activation and intended usage, (starting or relieving) within the next 24 hours.
Contention for the Wild Card
While the narrative the last few days has been about the position the D-backs have put themselves in by not winning every game, Lovullo took a different tack. After informing the press corps that he managed a good seven hour sleep, he put a positive spin on the teams current situation.
"We embrace this role and situation. We've played these types of games all year long. We've put ourselves in this position by playing really good baseball. We have won 87 games because we are a good baseball team."
This is a point that often gets lost. Yes, they've struggled lately, but they've also played a lot of good baseball to become close to a 90 win team. They also have a chance at getting back to the playoffs in back to back seasons for just the second time franchise history.
I asked Lovullo ahead of Wednesday night 's game if it were similar to being down 2-0 in a seven game playoff series. Game three isn't an elimination game, but if you go down 3-0, you have almost no shot at coming back. The manager doesn't feel like he's there yet.
"I think we've got to go 1-0 four times. That's how I'm looking at it. If it were game seven I would say it would be more along those lines of an elimination mindset, but I don't want us to be sidetracked by that."
Zac Gallen
Wednesday's starter Zac Gallen has struggled with his command and control much more this year compared to the last couple of years. Over 2022-23 his strike percentage 65%, this year it's 62%. His walks per nine innings have jumped from 2.0 to 3.3 this year, a 65% increase.
As a result his innings pitched per start have gone from 6 to 5.25. 11 times in his 27 starts he's thrown 20 or more pitches in the first inning. I asked Lovullo why he thought this is the case.
"He's just one inch off. I don't know why he's one inch off. Maybe he's just not getting the same pitch called. Maybe he's throwing it too far off and it isn't a strike. It's not a delivery thing, it's not a feel thing, it's not a velocity thing, it's just making a one inch adjustment. "
Whatever the reason may be, Gallen must find his best command and pitch one of his best games of the year. This is the time of year when your best players need to step up and get the job done.
Gallen has done that before. Last September he threw a complete game shutout in a big spot in September. Facing elimination in game five of the world series, he threw six no-hit innings before giving up three hits and a run in the seventh.
The Giants have been hitting D-backs pitching for a lot of slug these past two games. That's included eight homers, four doubles, and a triple. Lovullo said they've discussed that and for Zac and the rest relievers that may come into the game, they simply have to stay out of the Giants "honey holes"