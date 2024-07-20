Whose Talent Would You Steal Off the Arizona Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team on the rise. They are winners of 11 of their last 16 games and one of the top teams in that span in multiple areas. This is thanks to the team having numerous players with elite skills that make others envious and wishful of having those very same skills.
How many players across the league or in the D-backs' clubhouse wish they had Justin Martinez's velocity, Merrill Kelly's changeup, Corbin Carroll's speed, and so on. So, find out below what skill various D-backs players wish they could borrow or take to enhance their own skillset.
What Skill Would You Want from a Teammate - Diamondbacks Edition?
Eugenio Suarez: "I would love the speed that Corbin Carroll has. I would steal that one. I'm not going to borrow. I'm going to steal the speed from Corbin Carroll."
Paul Sewald: "If I could have Merrill [Kelly]'s changeup, that'd be what I want. That'd be my best combo. That would be okay."
Randal Grichuk: "I would probably have to say there's a few but I would probably go with Corbin's speed. It would help me out defensively and on the bases."
Kevin Ginkel: "Honestly, I think Christian Walker's glove at first base. I think it'd be so sick to be able to know the balls coming to you and you're going to make the play and make hard plays look easy."
Kevin Newman: "I would say power, to be able to have Christian Walker's power would be pretty cool."
Zac Gallen: "Jmart's fastball. 101, that'd probably be my easy answer. Off the top of my head, I'd say Jmart's fastball." Gallen would be unstoppable if he could throw 101 and control it with his off-speed pitches.
Jake McCarthy: "I'm going to go with either Justin Martinez's arm strength or Christian Walker's power for obvious reasons."
Bryce Jarvis: "Off the top of my head, I would probably say Ketel Marte's clutch. I feel like of all the people, like the bigger the moment, the more he's going to show up. The moment that comes to my mind is playing the Rangers in the regular season last year and him hitting the homer off of Chapman like that just felt like prime Marte."
Alek Thomas: "I'm not stealing anything. I'm not taking from anybody. I like me. That's my answer."
Joe Mantiply: "I'd probably say Justin Martinez's velo."
Corbin Carroll: "If I could have one, how about Jmart's velocity for my arm strength?"
Ryne Nelson: "I would, that's a good one. I'd probably take Brandon [Pfaadt]'s slider."
Christian Walker: "That's a good question. I would say the speed of Corbin and McCarthy and Alek. But that speed to be able to hit a ball, not a true double, and if the outfielder doesn't play it perfectly, you're standing on second base. I think the extra-base hits with that speed is awesome."
For those keeping score, there are three answers for Corbin Carroll's speed. Justin Martinez's velocity would be stolen by three guys as well. Christian Walker's strength or power or glove would be taken by three guys.
So, whose talent or skill would you steal if you were an Arizona Diamondbacks player?