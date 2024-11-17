Inside The Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Top 40 Prospect Review Links Hub

A collection of 2024 season reviews for each of the top 40 prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system.

Alex D'Agostino

The Reno Aces played the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field for the home-opener on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system is full of rising young players. Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jake Oliver, working together with the rest of the staff, has ranked the top 40 prospects in the system.

Below are links to articles recapping the 2024 season's of each prospect. This article will be continually updated as we roll out the top 40 list articles. When trades, additions, or subtractions are made, the list will be updated as well.

Note that some players already appeared in MLB this past season, but their rookie status is still intact for 2025, and thus appear on this list as opposed to the Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review Links Hub.

20: OF Jack Hurley

21: LHP Spencer Giesting

22: RHP Connor Foley

23: OF Jorge Barrosa

24: LHP Blake Walston

25: RHP Kyle Amendt

26: LHP Caden Grice

27: 1B Ivan Melendez

28: RHP Yordin Chalas

29: C Christian Cerda

30: C Caleb Roberts

31: 3B/OF AJ Vukovich

32: SS Tytus Cissell

33: 1B Gavin Conticello

34: 3B Ruben Santana

35: C Ivan Luciano

36: RHP Joe Elbis

37: LHP Grayson Hitt

38: OF Kristian Robinson

39: RHP Ricardo Yan

40: RHP Jacob Steinmetz

