Could D-backs Drey Jameson Pitch in 2024 Arizona Fall League?
Drey Jameson last pitched in an affiliated game over a year ago. The right-hander appeared in relief July 6th of the 2023 MLB season versus the New York Mets. Midway through his outing, coaches and medical staff checked on him before he threw a dozen more pitches.
Since then, he has been recovering from right elbow surgery. With 10 games left in this MLB season, Jameson will have to wait till next year to pitch again at the major-league level. That doesn't mean he won't have a chance to pitch in games this year however.
The annual Arizona Fall League begins in less than two weeks, and there might be an opportunity forJameson to be a part of it. The Salt River Rafters carry players from five different MLB affiliates, the Arizona Diamondbacks being one of them. As we await the roster announcements, expected very soon, we'll be looking to see if Jameson is among those names.
As of two weeks ago, Jameson was throwing bullpen sessions twice a week for a total of 11 sessions, per Jack Sommers. Getting into a few games in the Fall League could present the perfect opportunity for Jameson to test things out, and then head into the rest of the off season and Spring Training in February with the confidence and reassurance
Jameson's role with the team last season varied. In 15 games, Jameson started three, closed out one along with eleven more relief outings. Given his injury and Arizona's loaded rotation, his role would be more defined in 2025, potentially being utilized as a high-leverage closer with his lively stuff.
Whether or not Jameson can regain his above-average velocity will be a primary focus for him. Last season, Jameson reached 99.6 mph on his four-seamer and featured a wipeout slider that generated a whopping 49.6 whiff rate, per Baseball Savant.
Jameson has the stuff to play a key role next year in Arizona's struggling bullpen. A strong performance in the AFL will go a long way in strengthening in his case to crack the '25 Opening Day roster, but will regardless be a key step in his recovery.