Jordan Lawlar Activated, Yilber Diaz Promoted to Reno Aces
Tha Diamondbacks' Triple-A squad, the Reno Aces, saw a handful of transactions early today.
Activated - SS Jordan Lawlar
Most notably, young shortstop and top prospect Jordan Lawlar was activated from the 60-day injured list. Lawlar suffered a thumb injury that required surgery just before opening day, and was placed on the IL on March 28th.
The organization then sent Lawlar on a rehab assignment to the ACL on May 29th, giving him seven games to work back up to full strength. Lawlar slashed .320/.438/.440 with three doubles ant eight RBI in that stretch.
Now, he'll be activated by the Aces, and return to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, where he'll continue to try and work his way back to the majors. It could be difficult for the young shortstop to find a way to his natural position with the Diamondbacks MLB squad, now that starter Geraldo Perdomo appears to be on the brink of returning, as he's expected to be activated today.
Behind Perdomo, there is excellent defense and a solid bat from veteran Kevin Newman, and Blaze Alexander continues to hit well while developing gradually defensively. Lawlar might not have a spot ready for him in the majors in the immediate future, barring a stellar surge with his bat, which had not looked major-league ready in his prior stint in MLB.
Promoted - RHP Yilber Diaz
In addition to Lawlar's activation, the D-backs also promoted right-handed starter Yilber Diaz from the Double-A Sod Poodles. Diaz has rocketed his way up the majors, as he's been promoted in each of the last three seasons--including 2024.
As is often stated, the D-backs' farm system participates in a couple of very offense-heavy leagues, so Diaz' 4.33 ERA in the Texas League won't fully describe how well he's pitched. Despite that slightly below average number, he allowed just a .196 average against him in Double-A, and has struck out an impressive 77 batters over just 54 innings.
While he does tend to struggle with walks to an extent, with 29 over that period, his development has been fast, and the organization took note of his exceptional ability to generate swing-and-miss at the lower level.
Triple-A Reno could prove itself a challenge, as the PCL is even more hitter-friendly than the Texas League, so don't be alarmed at an ERA that might span into the 5.00's. What will be notable, is whether his strikeout ability continues at a similar rate, and how well he can increase his control and stay in the zone.
Placed on IL - OF Jorge Barrosa
It's been a rough stretch for Barrosa, health-wise. The diminutive outfielder did have his first short stint in the majors this season, playing three games against the Yankees. He went 2-for-10, with a double and an RBI, but was sent down quickly.
In mid-April, Barrosa suffered a hamstring strain, and was placed on the 7-day IL. He finally began his rehab assignment in the ACL on May 23rd, and rejoined the Aces on June 1st, where he played five games, before going down with yet another injury after hitting just .222 in that time.