Reno Aces Announce Awards for 2024 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, regular season just ended on Sunday afternoon but that doesn't mean their season is over as they made playoffs and will play for the championship in Las Vegas.
However, since the regular season is over, the Aces announced their end-of-season awards, the Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Fan Favorite, and Clubhouse Captain. This year, four different players won awards.
It should come as no surprise as to who won Player of the Year for the Aces as it was the player who improved the most and had a true breakout year including making his MLB debut. Catcher Adrian Del Castillo received this honor.
Despite playing 25 games with Arizona and spending over a month there, Del Castillo still managed to get into 105 games and he exploded on offense.
Over those 105 games, he slashed .312/.399/.603/1.002 and had 36 doubles, three triples, 26 homers, 75 RBI, and scored 90 runs. He recorded 129 hits.
He showcased his patience at the plate coupled with a strong eye as he walked 55 times, 13.3% of his at-bats. He struck out 80 times, just 19.4% of the time. While he struck out at a far elevated rate in MLB, he showed that he can strikeout at a far less rate.
His wRC+ (100 equals league average) was an outstanding 145, indicating he was 45% better than the average Triple-A hitter. Mind you, he had a 146 wRC+ in 25 games with Arizona. Del Castillo has a bright future with the Diamondbacks and could make his first Opening Day roster next year.
The pitcher who won Pitcher of the Year for the Aces is Humberto Castellanos who had a standout comeback year and was the best starter in the Aces rotation.
Castellanos pitched in 21 games and made 20 starts. He recorded a 3.81 ERA, an impressive feat in the offensive friendly Pacific Coast League. Over 104 innings, he allowed just 84 hits and 39 walks with 102 strikeouts. He went 9-1.
His impressive pitching earned him multiple call-ups to the Diamondbacks bullpen where he struggled but pitched bulk innings to save the bullpen and keep arms fresh so that they could win many other games.
It was a very successful year for Castellanos after coming back from Tommy John surgery.
Winning Fan Favorite of the year is former Top-30 prospect Tristan English. The rightfielder and first baseman had a good year in Reno where he hit .263 and had an OPS of .750. His wRC+ is 88 which is below-league average due to just how excellent the parks are for hitting.
However, 114 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, and 63 RBI in just 111 games is nothing to sneeze at. Depending on what happens this off-season, English is likely to start 2025 back with the Aces in hopes of developing further and becoming a potential option for the D-backs.
Winning the Aces Clubhouse Captain award is their veteran leader, outfielder Albert Almora Jr. The veteran of 600 MLB games led the Aces ball-club and served as a valuable mentor to multiple players including Del Castillo who he developed a deep bond with.
Almora Jr. had a roughly league average year with a 97 wRC+ and slashed .292/.349/.438/.787 over 127 games as a near every-day player. He had 152 hits to go with 45 doubles, two triples, and nine homers with 69 RBI.
He was a tough batter to strike out with just 81 strikeouts compared to 42 walks as he refused to chase pitches out of the zone. He stole 20 bases as well as the speed is still there for the 30-year-old centerfielder.
Almora Jr. is a free agent at the end of the season so it remains to be seen where he will be playing next year, most likely on another minors contract.
The Reno Aces are in the playoffs for Triple-A and are heading to Las Vegas where they will compete with three other teams for the overall Triple-A championship. The Arizona Diamondbacks are definitely proud of them.