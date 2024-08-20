Whose Arm Has Been Hot Last Two Weeks in the D-backs Prospect System
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been doing well at the Major League level after getting their 70th win Monday whereas they had just 84 wins all of last year. That's been mostly due to the offense carrying the load by leading MLB in scoring.
As Jack sommers wrote about earlier today, the starting rotation has struggled most of the year. But they are healthy for the first time all year and the breakout season by Ryne Nelson has been impressive to witness.
However, the D-backs minor league system has had plenty of pitchers break out this year such as Yilber Diaz, Joe Elbis, Landon Sims, Jacob Steinmetz, and others.
Yet, who in the Diamondbacks prospect system has been pitching extremely well the last 15 games or so? Find out below.
Single-A Visalia Rawhide: LHP Rio Britton
Rio Britton is a left-handed reliever that has been the Rawhide's best pitcher the last two weeks or so. Over those 15 days, Britton has pitched in four games and thrown 8.1 innings. Over that span, he's allowed five hits, one run, one walk, and 10 strikeouts.
Britton has been one of the Rawhide's better pitchers this year with a 4.22 ERA over 59.2 innings and 31 appearances including a start. He's given up 62 hits but just five home runs and has struck out 66 against only 29 walks.
The 2023 15th round draft pick has been a consistent reliable presence in the Rawhide bullpen in his first full professional season.
Honorable Mentions: Wilkin Paredes, Casey Anderson
High-A Hillsboro Hops: RHP Jose Cabrera
Cabrera has really come on of late in the Hops starting rotation, especially with three dominant showings over his last three starts. Over those 19.1 innings, he's 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA. Cabrera allowed only 10 hits, two earned runs, five walks, and struck out 19 batters.
His WHIP was just 0.72 and batters hit just .152 against him showcasing how lethal Cabrera was pitching these past two weeks. He's had eight starts this year and pitched to a 2.64 ERA with 15 walks and 39 strikeouts in 44.1 innings.
Honorable Mentions: Jacob Steinmetz, Landon Sims
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles: LHP Yu-Min Lin
Despite missing a lengthy amount of time with facial injuries from a foul ball, Yu-Min Lin has picked up where he left off and pitched terrific of late. Over his two starts and 12.2 innings, Lin has a 1.42 ERA along with allowing just 10 hits, two runs, five walks, and striking out 12.
He's held opponents to an average of just .212 against him while showcasing his ability to control pitches and pitch ahead in counts. Lin has done well this season in a heavily offensive friendly ballpark and league with a 4.33 ERA over 15 starts and 72.2 innings with 71 strikeouts.
Honorable Mentions: Dylan Ray, Billy Corcoran
Triple-A Reno Aces: LHP Blake Walston
Walston just returned from an elbow injury and has made only two starts for the Reno Aces, but has pitched well. He's been arguably their best pitcher the last two weeks as the Aces have struggled mightily with their pitching.
Over his two starts, Walston has a 4.00 ERA with six hits, four runs, and two walks given up in nine innings. However, it's the strikeouts that have been impressive. He's struck out 11 in that same time span. His pitches have looked crisp, focused, and increased velocity which has been encouraging to see.
Blake Walston might be starting to put together a nice run of starts to end the season and climb higher on the top-30 prospects lists and get back into the Majors next year with the D-backs.
Honorable Mentions: Yilber Diaz, Austin Pope
Related Content: Prospects that are swinging the bat well as of late