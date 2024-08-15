Whose Bat Has Been Hot Last Two Weeks in the D-backs Prospect System
The Arizona Diamondbacks are on fire, winners of six games in a row with a lineup full of impressing hitters that are making lots of loud contact. The same is true for the team's minor league system as plenty of D-backs prospects are hitting extremely well right now.
Each of the Diamondbacks' four minor league levels has had impressive games lately from an offensive standpoint. The other day, the Reno Aces scored 22 runs in their game. It seems that the entire organization has hit their hitting stride with plenty of prospects doing excellently at the plate.
Check out who the top hitter over the last two weeks has been for each Minor League level plus some honorable mentions for each team.
Single-A Visalia Rawhide: SS Demetrio Crisantes
Crisantes has been tearing the cover off of the ball all year long and the last 15 games have been terrific for him. Over that span of 39 at-bats, Crisantes has hit .359 with an OPS of 1.048. He's recorded 12 runs, 14 hits, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 12 walks and just five strikeouts.
Plus, he's showcased his speed with five stolen bases without being caught once. The most impressive part has to be his eye at the plate and staying patient with 12 walks to just five strikeouts. That's a major achievement for a hitter that is just 19 years old and in his first full season in the Minor Leagues.
Honorable Mentions: Angel Ortiz, Cristofer Torin
High-A Hillsboro Hops: OF Jack Hurley
After a lackluster start to the season, Hurley has been the best hitter on the Hops by far over the last two weeks. The 6'0 left-handed swinging outfielder has hit .313 over the last 15 games with an OPS of .924. Over that span of 48 at-bats, Hurley has 15 hits, eight runs, three doubles, a triple, two homers, and nine RBI.
He's been patient enough at the plate too with six walks against 12 strikeouts. Plus, he's stolen two bags so far. The 22-year-old is playing his way into the next level should he keep this up in just his first full season of professional baseball.
Honorable Mentions: Gino Groover, Tommy Troy
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles: OF Kristian Robinson
Robinson started the season ice cold at the plate, but it appears that he's made adjustments and looks a lot more settled now. He's focused, and is driving the ball for major power while staying plenty patient and working lots of walks.
Over the last 15 games, he's hit just .250 but has a team-high OPS of .967, thanks to a strong .500 slugging percentage. He has two doubles, two homers, eight hits, eight runs, and six RBI across his 32 at-bats. Plus, his eye at the plate has led him to take 13 walks against 14 strikeouts. Robinson is finally showing his potential once again.
Honorable Mentions: Lyle Lin, Andy Weber
Triple-A Reno Aces: OF Jorge Barrosa
The Reno Aces don't have many players who are classified as true prospects, but one who is doing quite well is Jorge Barrosa. Over 11 games and 40 at-bats, Barrosa is hitting .300 with a .866 OPS. While the slugging isn't quite there, he has eight runs, 12 hits, four doubles, a homer, and five RBI.
He's been a tough out at the plate too with five walks against just seven strikeouts proving that he has a strong eye with a patient approach. The 23-year-old has stolen a base too. Barrosa is proving to be an MLB-ready hitter with a confident approach at the plate and plenty of contact ability to go with his speed to hit for extra-bases.
Honorable Mention: Pavin Smith, Jesus Valdez