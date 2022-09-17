Skip to main content
Can Zac Gallen Win the NL Cy Young?

Can Zac Gallen Win the NL Cy Young?

The Diamondbacks ace has four starts left in 2022 to close the gap

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Diamondbacks ace has four starts left in 2022 to close the gap

Padres @ Diamondbacks 5:10 P.M. MST at Chase Field

Padres at Diamondbacks Lineups September 17

Each time Zac Gallen takes the mound these days there is an air of great expectations. Coming off a franchise record 44.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak, he's become the clear ace of the Diamondbacks pitching staff.

Gallen has already set career highs in games started, (27) innings pitched (158.2) and wins (12). He leads all of MLB in pitcher WHIP (.908) and hits per nine innings pitched, (5.9). His 2.50 ERA ranks third in the National League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's still a bit behind some of the favorites for the NL Cy Young Award in pitcher wins and pitcher WAR. But with four starts remaining including today's game he still has a chance to make it a closer race. Were he to run the table with four more great starts on the heels of his consecutive scoreless streak that might be enough to sway some voters to choose the young D-back right hander.

Gallen is on pace to surpass 180 innings on the season. Asked prior to the game if he was concerned about that Torey Lovullo indicated they have budged for this by limiting pitch counts and using a six man rotation this month.

Joe Musgrove, (9-7, 3.28 ERA, 3.74 FIP) pitches Saturday night for the Padres. He had an outstanding first half of the season, but since the All Star break is 1-5 with 4.91 ERA. In two starts against the D-backs he has thrown 10 innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on fourteen hits , including four home runs. Josh Rojas, Daulton Varsho, and Christian Walker have all homered against Musgrove in their careers. Ketel Marte has the most at bats against the San Diego hurler, but is just  4-18 with one RBI. 

In This Article (6)

San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen
Zac Gallen
Joe Musgrove
Joe Musgrove
Josh Rojas
Josh Rojas
Christian Walker
Christian Walker

Zac Gallen is a Cy Young Contender
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Can Zac Gallen Win the NL Cy Young?

By Jack Sommers
Brent Strom walks around Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Brent Strom Praises Rookie Starters for Quickly Adjusting to MLB

By Michael McDermott
Blake Walston participates in the Minor League portion of Spring Training
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 16, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Madison Bumgarner winds up for a pitch against the San Diego Padres.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Bumgarner Rocked Early in 12-3 loss to Padres

By Jack Sommers
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Corbin Carroll in D-backs Lineup Against Left Hander Tonight

By Jack Sommers
USATSI_18162351_168399444_lowres
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Announce Arizona Fall League Participants

By Michael McDermott and Jack Sommers
A.J. Vukovich participates in the High School Home Run Derby in 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 15, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Drey Jameson throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Drey Jameson Throws Seven Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut

By Michael McDermott