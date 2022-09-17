Can Zac Gallen Win the NL Cy Young?

Padres @ Diamondbacks 5:10 P.M. MST at Chase Field

Jack Sommers

Each time Zac Gallen takes the mound these days there is an air of great expectations. Coming off a franchise record 44.1 consecutive scoreless innings streak, he's become the clear ace of the Diamondbacks pitching staff.

Gallen has already set career highs in games started, (27) innings pitched (158.2) and wins (12). He leads all of MLB in pitcher WHIP (.908) and hits per nine innings pitched, (5.9). His 2.50 ERA ranks third in the National League.

He's still a bit behind some of the favorites for the NL Cy Young Award in pitcher wins and pitcher WAR. But with four starts remaining including today's game he still has a chance to make it a closer race. Were he to run the table with four more great starts on the heels of his consecutive scoreless streak that might be enough to sway some voters to choose the young D-back right hander.

Gallen is on pace to surpass 180 innings on the season. Asked prior to the game if he was concerned about that Torey Lovullo indicated they have budged for this by limiting pitch counts and using a six man rotation this month.

Joe Musgrove, (9-7, 3.28 ERA, 3.74 FIP) pitches Saturday night for the Padres. He had an outstanding first half of the season, but since the All Star break is 1-5 with 4.91 ERA. In two starts against the D-backs he has thrown 10 innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on fourteen hits , including four home runs. Josh Rojas, Daulton Varsho, and Christian Walker have all homered against Musgrove in their careers. Ketel Marte has the most at bats against the San Diego hurler, but is just 4-18 with one RBI.