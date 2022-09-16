Skip to main content
Corbin Carroll in D-backs Lineup Against Left Hander Tonight

Madison Bumgarner faces Blake Snell and the Padres

A pair of left-handers will take the mound tonight, with Madison Bumgarner (6-14, 4.88 ERA) going for the D-backs and Blake Snell (6-9, 4.02 ERA) for the Padres, game time 6:40 MST

Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup tonight against a left handed pitcher for the third time in twelve starts. Carrolls lone hit in 12 at bats against a left hander was the first hit of his MLB career and came off a reliever.

Carroll is batting .267/.340/.533, .873 OPS, 143 OPS+ in 50 major league plate appearances.

Bumgarner's last win came on July 23rd. Since then he is 0-5 with three no-decisions and a 7.68 ERA in his last eight starts. The team is 2-6 in those games. The Diamondbacks are 11-17 in the 28 games he's started this year, and just one game under .500 at 57-58 in games started by everyone else. 

Bumgarner will have to find a way to reverse this trend if the D-backs are going to stay in the game tonight. Blake Snell has utterly dominated Arizona during his career. In six career starts, 35.2 IP he's 3-1 with 0.76 ERA. He's allowed just three earned runs, struck out 50 while walking just 10 and allowing 17 hits. 

Carson Kelly is 3-11, .273 but the hits are all singles. Ketel Marte is just 2-20 against Snell, but he does have a homer and a double. 

The Diamondbacks are trying to win their 3rd straight game. The Padres are battling to stay ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third NL Wild Card spot, currently  holding a game and a half edge. San Diego is last in the NL in runs scored (38), Batting Average (.198) and OPS (.617) for the month of September. 

Corbin Carroll
