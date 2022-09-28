Skip to main content
D-backs at Astros September 28th Lineups and Preview

D-backs at Astros September 28th Lineups and Preview

Justin Verlander against Zac Gallen promises to be a great pitching matchup

© Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Verlander against Zac Gallen promises to be a great pitching matchup

Game Time:  5:10 P.M. MST, 7:10 P.M. CT

Zac Gallen, 12-3, 2.46 faces the American League Cy Young favorite and comeback player of the year lock Justin Verlander, 17-4, 1.82 ERA tonight in Houston's Minute Maid Park. Gallen has also put himself into the NL Cy Young conversation.

We covered the detailed pitching matchup information HERE two days ago. Be sure to check that out for additional context.

LINEUPS

Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups September 28
The Diamondbacks made a roster move today, calling up righ- handed reliever Sean Poppen and optioned Luis Frias to Reno. Both Frias and Poppen were mentioned as potential members of the 2023 bullpen in Michael McDermott's five part series on fixing the Diamondbacks bullpen

Yordan Álvarez is out of the lineup for the Astros. He is day to day with ankle injury suffered in last night's game. X-rays were negative. 

José Altuve is also not in the Astros lineup tonight in what appears to be a day off. 

