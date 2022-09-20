D-backs, Davies Look to Even Series Against Dodgers

The Diamondbacks hope to even up the series in the first game of a doubleheader against the Dodgers. Right-hander Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06 ERA) will square off against Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40 ERA). Both pitchers will face the same opponent for the second straight start, the first ultimately being a 5-3 extra inning win by the D-backs.

Pitching Matchup

Davies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for his second straight start. Davies gave up a pair of solo home runs in 5.1 innings with one walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Since coming off the injured list on August 1st, Davies has not received a decision and has a 4.29 ERA/5.94 FIP in 9 starts. Davies has been averaging about 80 pitches a start during that stretch, although he threw 88 in his last start.

Grove will be making his fourth career start. Against the Diamondbacks he gave up a pair of early home runs, but settled in to give the Dodgers five innings with four strikeouts and one walk. The five innings is a career-high for the rookie right-hander.

Lineups

Jack Sommers

Pre-Game Notes

The Diamondbacks have called up RHP Edwin Uceta from Triple A Reno to serve as the 29th player on the roster for the doubleheader. Uceta has appeared in 10 games and thrown 17.2 innings with a 5.82 ERA this year.

Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll both homered off Grove on September 14th, so it's no surprise that they're batting first and second in the order.

Josh Rojas, who has gone hitless in his last 14 at-bats and hitting .173 with a .521 OPS for September, drops down to the sixth spot in the order.