Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups and Game Preview

Diamondbacks at Astros , Game time 5:10 P.M. MST, 7:10 P.M CT

Minute Maid Park, Houston TX. You can still get Tickets HERE if you're in Houston.

Watch: D-backs, Bally Sports Arizona - Astros ATT SportsNet-SW

Starting Pitchers:

Zach Davies RHP, 2-4, 4.03 ERA vs. Luis Garcia RHP, 13-8, 3.90 ERA

See series preview for in depth pitching matchup and team previews as well.

Lineups:

Jack Sommers

The Diamondbacks will feature a mostly left handed lineup and a speedy outfield tonight.