Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups and Game Preview
Arizona takes on the AL West Champions in the first of a two game series
Diamondbacks at Astros , Game time 5:10 P.M. MST, 7:10 P.M CT
Minute Maid Park, Houston TX. You can still get Tickets HERE if you're in Houston.
Watch: D-backs, Bally Sports Arizona - Astros ATT SportsNet-SW
Starting Pitchers:
Zach Davies RHP, 2-4, 4.03 ERA vs. Luis Garcia RHP, 13-8, 3.90 ERA
Scroll to Continue
Read More
See series preview for in depth pitching matchup and team previews as well.
Lineups:
The Diamondbacks will feature a mostly left handed lineup and a speedy outfield tonight.