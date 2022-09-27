Skip to main content
Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups and Game Preview

Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups and Game Preview

Arizona takes on the AL West Champions in the first of a two game series

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona takes on the AL West Champions in the first of a two game series

Diamondbacks at Astros , Game time 5:10 P.M. MST, 7:10 P.M CT

Minute Maid Park, Houston TX.  You can still get Tickets HERE if you're in Houston. 

Watch: D-backs, Bally Sports Arizona - Astros ATT SportsNet-SW

Starting Pitchers:

Zach Davies RHP, 2-4, 4.03 ERA vs. Luis Garcia RHP, 13-8, 3.90 ERA

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See series preview for in depth pitching matchup and team previews as well. 

Lineups:

Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups September 27

The Diamondbacks will feature a mostly left handed lineup and a speedy outfield tonight.  

In This Article (3)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Zach Davies
Zach Davies

Zach Davies will face Dodgers on September 14th
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Astros Lineups and Game Preview

By Jack Sommers
Sep 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Frias (65) throws in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Which D-backs Minor League Relievers Can Contribute in 2023?

By Michael McDermott
D-backs to face future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander Wednesday September 28
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Visit Houston for Inter-league Play

By Jack Sommers
Dominic Canzone follows through on a swing.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Dominic Canzone named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

By Michael McDermott
Kevin Ginkel will compete for a 2023 bullpen spot
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Current Diamondbacks Relievers Who Might Contribute in 2023

By Michael McDermott
Chase Field April 4, 2022
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Home Attendance Down 25% Compared to 2019

By Jack Sommers
Aug 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Option Alek Thomas to AAA Reno

By Michael McDermott
J.D. Davis celebrates home run against Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Home Finale Spoiled by Giants 3-2

By Jack Sommers