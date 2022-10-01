Skip to main content
Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups  September 30

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups  September 30

Is Geraldo Perdomo coming around at the plate?

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Is Geraldo Perdomo coming around at the plate?

 The Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) play the San Francisco Giants (78-78) at  Oracle Park, San Francisco tonight at 7:15 P.M. PT.  Last minute tickets can be purchased HERE

Merrill Kelly, (13-7, 3.13 ERA will face Alex Cobb, (6-7, 3.67 ERA).  We covered the pitching matchups for the series in depth earlier today in this article

NOTE: This article has been updated. Ketel Marte was placed on the IL for an undisclosed reason and Buddy Kennedy has been recalled. Lineup has been updated.

LINEUPS

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 5.40.02 PM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Geraldo Perdomo has been the hottest Diamondback hitter of late. He carries a  six game hitting streaking into tonight's game, going 8-20, .400,  including a homer a walk and a stolen base. 

The streak has raised his batting average 10 points to .197 and OPS 21 points to .553. While those numbers are still well below average the team would love for the 22 year old short stop to finish the year strong. Perdomo has seen an uptick in his exit velocities the past week or so. For the year he ranks near the bottom of MLB tables in exit velocity and barrel rates. But it was an encouraging sign to see him do this against Luis Garcia.  Video courtesy of AT&T Sports Net SW and MLB

In This Article (4)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly
Alex Cobb
Alex Cobb

Geraldo Perdomo is heating up at the plate.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

By Jack Sommers
Sep 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (21) celebrates with relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) after the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Free Agent Possibilities for the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch at Petco Park against the San Diego Pad4res
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

By Jack Sommers
Mike Hazen, Ken Kendrick and Derrick Hall
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks Payroll Snapshot

By Jack Sommers
Sep 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits an RBI single to left field against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Win Pitching Duel in Extra Innings, 5-2

By Michael McDermott
Joe Jimenez is a potential trade target for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Possible Trade Targets to Upgrade the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

D-backs at Astros September 28th Lineups and Preview

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Where Does Zac Gallen Stand in the NL Cy Young Race?

By Michael McDermott