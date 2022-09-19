Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Final Series in LA Kicks off Tonight

Diamondbacks Final Series in LA Kicks off Tonight

The two teams will face off five times in the next four days

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The two teams will face off five times in the next four days

Game one of a five game series between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers kicks off tonight in Dodger Stadium at 7:10 P.M.  MST.  The teams will play a double header tomorrow and  single games on Wednesday and Thursday.  

Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA) and  left hander Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA) will square off once again in a rematch of the game played September 13th at Chase Field. That game resulted in a 4-0 Dodger shutout of the D-backs. Kelly gave up three runs early, but settled down to last five innings and keep his team in the game. But there was no answer for Kershaw as he dominated for seven shutout innings allowing just two hits.

To say Kelly has struggled in his career against the Dodgers would be an understatement. He is 0-8 with a 5.81 ERA in 11 starts against them since 2019, including 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA in five starts at Dodger Stadium. Kelly has been bit by the long ball of late. After allowing just 10 home runs through his first 27 starts he's allowed five in the his two outings. 

LINEUPS

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Lineups September 19, 2022
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Luplow is back in the lineup tonight to give it another go and see if he can help generate offense against left hand pitching. Since being re-called from AAA Reno he is 0-7 with a walk and a strikeout, dropping his season triple slash to .157/.256/.362. He is likely being evaluated by the team to see if they want to tender him a contract for the 2023 season in the same role as a right handed bench bat. 

Kershaw doesn't have much of a negative split in his career however and actually has a lower OPS against against right hand batters (.544) compared to left hand batters (.581) in 2022. Rookie sensation Corbin Carroll will start the game on the bench.

The Dodgers record is 101-44.  After losing to the D-backs the night after clinching the NL West, they swept the Giants three straight at Oracle Park and clearly are not coasting through the rest of the season.

The Diamondbacks have fallen back to 10 games under .500 at 68-78, dashing any hopes of a .500 season.  They began a very difficult September schedule by going 4-1, but are 3-9 in their last 12 games. 

The Dodgers hold an 11-3 advantage in the season series, and are 35-8 against the D-backs since 2020. Suffice to say the Diamondbacks are looking forward to the balanced schedule next year, reducing head to head matchups from 19 down to 13.

In This Article (5)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw
Jordan Luplow
Jordan Luplow

Merrill Kelly to face the Dodgers for final time in 2022
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Final Series in LA Kicks off Tonight

By Jack Sommers
Cooper Hummel, Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Cooper Hummel Talks About AZFL Assignment and Pitch Timer

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 18, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Ryne Nelson give up two run homer to Manny Machado in loss
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Cannot Solve Darvish in 6-1 Loss

By Michael McDermott
Rookie Ryne Nelson will start against the Dodgers September 12
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Can Ryne Nelson Continue Early MLB Success Against Padres?

By Michael McDermott and Jack Sommers
Dominic Fletcher tags up at third base for the Reno Aces.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 17, 2022

By Michael McDermott
USATSI_19069036_168399444_lowres
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Offense Silent in 2-0 Loss to Padres

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen is a Cy Young Contender
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Can Zac Gallen Win the NL Cy Young?

By Jack Sommers