Diamondbacks Look to Bounce Back Against the Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-70) will face off against the San Diego Padres (75-62) tonight in the rubber match of a three game series. Game time is 5:40 P.M. MST/PST at Petco Park.

Rookie left hander Tommy Henry, (3-3, 4.83 ERA) will start for the D-backs and veteran right hander Yu Darvish, (12-7, 3.26 ERA) toes the rubber for the Padres.

Arizona will be looking to bounce back after getting walked off in the bottom of the 9th in a 6-5 loss last night. They held a 5-0 lead through the 5th inning, but Merrill Kelly was bit by the long ball allowing San Diego to close within 5-4 through the 7th. Ian Kennedy blew the save, allowing two runs in the 9th, taking the loss. The D-backs won the first game of the series behind a dominating MLB debut from Ryne Nelson.

LINEUPS

Darvish has not faced the D-backs since Opening Day, when he threw 6 No-Hit innings but Arizona won 4-2 by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 9th.

The D-backs are sending out an extremely left-handed heavy lineup tonight, and will rest first baseman Christian Walker. Facing left hand batters has not been an issue for Darvish however. In fact he has better numbers across the board against LHB in 2022.

Split PA B.A. OBP SLUG OPS HR SO/W Vs. RHB 306 .238 .291 .374 .665 11 4.64 Vs. LHB 343 .188 .236 .284 .521 6 5.71

Henry was hit hard in his last outing against the Phillies on August 31st, giving up 8 hits and 7 earned runs in just 4 innings. He struggled with command, walking 4 batters and falling behind in counts the entire outing. The left hander had previous gone 5 or more innings in all 5 of his previous starts, posting a 3.25 ERA, but that ballooned by more than a run and a half in one game.

A win tonight would give the D-backs their 4th straight series victory. They've gone 4-10 against the Padres so far this season.