Diamondbacks Top Prospects #20: Outfielder Wilderd Patiño

Name: Wilderd Patiño

Age: 21

Position: Center Fielder

Acquired: International Free Agent, October 2017, $985K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 45, Power 55, Defense 50, Arm 55, Run 60, Overall 45

ETA: 2024

Risk: Very High

2022 Overview

After a 2021 season that was marred by injuries and poor performance, Patiño returned to Low-A Visalia and performed well. In his second stint with the Rawhide, he hit .290/.370/.440 with 8 home runs and 54 stolen bases. He reduced his Low-A strikeout rate from 37.1% the year before to 24.9%. Fangraphs rated his overall offense to be 12% better than the league-average player at the level, with a 112 wRC+.

Patiño's solid showing with Visalia earned him a promotion to High-A Hillsboro, where he performed decently with some concerning peripherals. He hit .288/.342/.397 with the Hops, which resulted in a 109 wRC+. However the issue was this performance was driven by an unsustainably-high BABIP of .426 masking a 31% strikeout rate vs. a 5% walk rate. Even with those concerns, getting past Low-A was a big accomplishment for the raw, yet toolsy outfielder.

It's also worth noting that Patiño also saw a high jump in hit-by-pitches, as he was plunked 18 times in the minor league season. We've seen that approach work in the past, as Tim Locastro can attest. The extra chances on base also resulted in a big spike in stolen bases, as he swiped 67 bags in 76 attempts (88.2%).

2023 Outlook

Even with the good year in Low-A, it's unlikely that the Diamondbacks devote a 40-man roster spot to protect Patiño in the Rule 5 Draft this off-season. He could be a target for a team looking to buy a raw and talented prospect, but given his distance to the big leagues and injury history he should still spend 2023 in the D-backs organization. In that scenario, 2023 is a make or break year for him to push himself as a potential contributor in Arizona.

He will likely open the year with High-A Hillsboro, to work on his strikeout and walk rates. The key area of development for Patiño will be to reduce the strikeout rate and put more balls in play to make use of his plus speed and get on base more. He will need to find his way into at least Double-A and perform well there in order to secure a 40-man roster spot ahead of the 2024 season and a possible big league debut that season.

MLB Projection

Given the sheer number of left-handed hitting outfielders in a big leagues, Patiño could carve out a role as a potential fourth outfielder in Arizona who gets starts against mostly left-handed pitchers. He'd be the ideal candidate, as he's capable of playing all three outfield positions at a solid enough level, so they wouldn't have to shift around the outfield much to get him in the lineup. Against LHP in the minors, he hit .338/.438/.463 with a 28/9 strikeout to walk ratio. If the makeup of the roster changes, especially in the outfield, there is a small chance he could develop into an average starter in center or right field for the D-backs.