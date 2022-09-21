Skip to main content
Drey Jameson Pitches in Nightcap Against the Dodgers

Drey Jameson Pitches in Nightcap Against the Dodgers

The Rookie hurler is making his second major league start

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Rookie hurler is making his second major league start

Drey Jameson is making his second major league start tonight for the Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader against the Dodgers. Game time is 7:10 P.M. MST. He'll face off against Tyler Anderson (15-3, 2.62 ERA)

Lineups

Diamondbacks at Dodgers  September 20 Game 2 Lineups

In his first major league start Jameson threw seven shutout innings.  The right handed fireballer touches the high 90's with his fastball, averaging 96.3 with his four seam, and 94.8 with his sinker. He also mixed in a slider or a changeup 25% of the time to great effect in his first outing. 

Jameson will be tested as the Dodgers starters are all in the lineup for the nightcap of the twin bill. L.A. took the first game 6-5, coming back with a five run 8th inning off the Diamondbacks bullpen. 

Tyler Anderson has been a handful for the D-backs lineup this year. He threw seven shutout innings against the D-backs on September 12th.  In three starts this year against Arizona he's thrown 20 innings and allowed just two runs on 17 hits, three walks and 15 strikeouts. 

Drey Jameson winds up for a pitch against the San Diego Padres.
