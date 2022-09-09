Diamondbacks Open a Pivotal Weekend Series at Coors Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-71) will play the Colorado Rockies (59-79) at Coors Field tonight at 5:40 P.M. MST. Zach Davies (2-4, 3.74 ERA, 110 ERA+) goes against German Marquez (8-10, 4.86 ERA, 96 ERA+)

Lineups

Arizona Diamondbacks

Key Player: Ketel Marte is 12-for-40 (.300 B.A.), with 3 Doubles, 1 triple, and 2 Homers against Márquez. Slumping for the last 6 weeks, this might be a breakout game for Marte. Prior to 2022 he had a great deal of success at Coors Field.

Key Player: C.J. Cron is 4 for 11 with a home run and three walks, 1.136 OPS against Davies.

The D-backs are coming off a series loss to the San Diego Padres, dropping the last two games of a three game set earlier this week. They are still 6-4 in their last 10 games and 18-12 in their last 30. While the Rockies took two of three from the Brewers this week, they are just 12-18 in their last 30.

While these appear to be two teams heading in opposite directions, a trip to Coors Field is never easy for an opponent. The Rockies are 38-33 at home, and the hitting environment there can wear down a pitching staff. The 5,000 feet elevation causes the ball to travel further and the huge outfield to combat that results in many hits falling in between the widely-spaced outfielders.

The Diamondbacks have some of the speediest outfielders in the majors however, so that could have a small neutralizing effect on the Rockies' home field advantage.

As is so often the case in Coors field, the bullpens will likely be key to determining the outcome of this game. Especially since Davies seldom goes more than 5 innings. Colorado has the advantage in the bullpen 4.08 reliever ERA compared to 4.47 for the D-backs. They also have a solid closer in Daniel Bard, (2.15 ERA, 28 saves). The Diamondbacks have struggled at the back end of the pen, going with a closer by committee system that has not rectified their problems. After Mark Melancon was removed from the role, Ian Kennedy has fared no better and 2022 All-Star Joe Mantiply has had a poor second half.