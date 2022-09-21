Skip to main content
Slumping D-backs, Bumgarner Hope to Improve Results Tonight



Madison Bumgarner hasn't won any of his last nine starts, losing six, and left with his team trailing in eight.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



After splitting yesterday's doubleheader, the Diamondbacks are hoping to try to even up this five-game series against the Dodgers. First pitch will be 7:10 PM MST.

Pitching Matchup

Madison Bumgarner (6-15, 5.01 ERA) has  struggled mightily in the second half. Bumgarner has lost his last six decisions, posting a 7.82 ERA and a 29/15 strikeout to walk ratio in his last nine starts. Opponents are hitting .348 with a 1.015  OPS against the 33-year-old lefty during that stretch. Bumgarner has made two starts against the Dodgers this season, going 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA (eight earned runs in 11 innings pitched).

Dustin May (2-2, 3.46 ERA) will be making his sixth start since returning from Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing righty averages 97 MPH with two different fastballs to go along with a nasty assortment of breaking pitches. May threw five hitless innings against the Giants in his last start, striking out four and only walking one. He's been on a limited pitch count, with his season high being 87 pitches back on September 2nd.

Lineups

Diamondbacks at Dodgers September 21 Lineups
Pre-Game Notes

The Diamondbacks have announced they've recalled left-handed reliever Tyler Holton from AAA Reno and have placed right-handed starter Ryne Nelson on the 15-day injured list with right scapula inflammation. 

Last night's win was the D-backs first in Dodger Stadium since July 9, 2021.

In Bumgarner's last nine starts, he exited the game with the D-backs trailing in eight starts. The one game he left in a tie, he took the loss when the bullpen allowed his one bequeathed baserunner to score.

Josh Rojas is not in the lineup despite a right-hander on the mound, with Emmanuel Rivera and Sergio Alcántara getting starts at third and second base.  

As written by Jack Sommers, many of the D-backs hitters have been slumping the past 10 days. One hitter who isn't is Corbin Carroll. He's hitting .350 with a 1.135 OPS in his last 8 games played. 

Madison Bumgarner prepares to throw a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
